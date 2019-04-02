Donald Trump Gets Trolled After Incorrectly Saying His Father ‘Was Born In Germany’

For the third time Donald Trump has claimed that his father Fred was born in Germany when in fact he came into this world in New York City. Now the president is getting roasted on Twitter for such a blatant lie.

There are fibs and there are outright lies and President Donald Trump, 72, committed the latter — again — on April 2 by claiming that his father Fred Trump was born in Germany. It’s patently untrue as he was born not only in the good old USA but in the tycoon’s hometown of New York City nonetheless. In discussing that nations contributions with NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg, Trump told a room full of White House reporters “Germany is not paying their fair share. I have great respect for (German Chancellor) Angela (Merkel), my father is German, was German. Born in a very wonderful place in Germany.” Trump has repeated this lie several times even though birth record prove his dad was born an American citizen and now the Twittersphere is roasting him.

What’s even more bizarre is Trump claimed in his 1987 best seller Trump: The Art of the Deal that his father emigrated to came to America as a boy from Sweden, when in fact the Trumps have no Swedish heritage. Trump’s grandfather Friedrich Trump was born in Kallstadt, Germany but emigrated to the U.S. when he was 16.

“Trump claims his dad was born in Germany for the third time. This is not true. Lie number whatever to infinity. Fred Trump was born in New York. This is some kind of seriously perverse reverse birtherism here,” one Twitter user pointed out. Republican political pundit Ana Navarro tweeted, “Well, at least Trump is consistent. He lies about where Fred Trump and @BarackObama were born. They were both born in the USA.”

Fred Trump was born in New York. As was his very stupid son. https://t.co/0ePr7Y1ahS — AltEPA (@ActualEPAFacts) April 2, 2019

1. Trump can't pronounce "origins" and keeps saying "oranges."

2. He tells reporters that his father, Fred Trump was born in Germany when he was born in New York.

3. Dementia is now trending.

4. God Bless America. — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) April 2, 2019

Others went to the trouble of going online to the New York City birth records database which showed that Frederick Trump was born on Oct. 11, 1905 in his family’s apartment at 539 East 177 Street in the Bronx The Smoking Gun even found a copy of the original birth certificate showing that information. This is at least the third time Trump has repeated the lie that his dad was born in Germany. He told reporters during a visit to Scotland in 2018 that “Don’t forget both of my parents were born in EU sectors – my mother was Scotland, my father was Germany.” It’s true his mom was born in Scotland, but it’s a blatant lie that his dad was born in Germany.