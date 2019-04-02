‘RHOA’: Cynthia Claps Back At NeNe After Finale — ‘I’m Not Going To Be A Part Of’ Her Drama Anymore

Cynthia Bailey and NeNe Leakes’ once close friendship is over after the dramatic ‘RHOA’ season finale. She now says that NeNe is ‘not a healthy person for me to be around’ and ‘not good for my spirit.’

Cynthia Bailey is wishing former close pal NeNe Leakes well, but wants to keep her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star out of her life. The 52-year-old appeared on Jenny McCarthy‘s SiriusXM talk show on April 2 and said she wants to surround herself with positivity and she can’t do that where her volatile 51-year-old cast mate is concerned. Now she’s not even sure that they were ever really friends in the first place. “I feel, like, at this point, I’m paying attention now,” Cynthia explained. “I see things for exactly how they are. I’m not confused about my relationship or if I even had a real relationship with this woman.”

She continued, “I deserve better. At this point, this is not a healthy thing for me. This is not a healthy person for me to be around. This is not good for my spirit. I’m all about positive affirmation. I don’t want to tear women down. I want to lift them up. That’s who I am, that’s who I’ve always been and I will leave the show with a positive, loving spirit because that’s who Cynthia Bailey is. If that’s not who you are, don’t be mad at me.”

Viewers finally learned why NeNe unfollowed Cynthia on Instagram and called her “sneaky and underhanded” in early March, as the model appeared to secretly coordinate with co-star Kandi Burruss, 42, to bring former RHOA star Kenya Moore, 48, to Cynthia’s launch event for her new peach bellini drink in the finale. That took NeNe by surprise and left her fuming. After the reunion show NeNe took to Twtter about it and wrote “YOU DONT UNDERSTAND HOW THIS BROKE ME! I will NEVER be ok! NEVER! So much has happened that you don’t get to see! Thank God they showed this and gave me a little rope! I’m broken! My sisterhood was real REAL!”

“When I tell you the universe has opened up and people are popping out of the woodworks who are cheering me on like ‘Girl, we’ve been waiting for you to open up your eyes. What took you so long? She never deserved you as a friend,” Cynthia continued. “I’m not into bashing NeNe or saying anything bad about her, but I’m just speaking my truth. I wish her well. I keep (NeNe’s cancer stricken husband) Gregg in my prayers. I pray he continues to recover. I still wish her love and happiness and well-being. I’m just not going to be a part of it anymore.”