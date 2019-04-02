‘RHOA’: Cynthia Says She ‘Was Mortified’ By Season Finale — ‘I Was Made To Look Like I Was Lying’

Cynthia Bailey isn’t on the same page with the Season 11 finale’s narrative. The ‘RHOA’ star insisted she didn’t know Kenya Moore would accept her party invite, and therefore didn’t go behind NeNe Leakes’ back.

Cynthia Bailey, 52, wants you to know two things: she didn’t lie to her co-star NeNe Leakes, 51, because she wasn’t even aware that NeNe’s rival, Kenya Moore, 48, would show face at her Peach Bellini party in the Season 11 finale of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Well, that’s according to her side of the story that she told on Jenny McCarthy’s SiriusXM show on April 2. Fans interpreted a different story when Cynthia (inaudibly) whispered to boyfriend Mike Hill at the party, “I’m supposed to act like I didn’t know Kenya was coming,” and the model is confused by the captioning. “Oh yeah, I was completely mortified. You know, I’m not going to get too much into production, editing, and things being in and out of context. All I know is when I leaned over and whispered in Mike’s ear, I don’t hear me saying anything,” Cynthia revealed on Jenny’s radio show on Tuesday.

“I read the caption, but I don’t hear those words coming out of my mouth. Nor would I even have a reason for those words to come out of my mouth,” Cynthia continued, but she did admit that she drank a lot of her Peach Bellinis that night. Regardless of what came out of the reality show star’s mouth, she insisted that she was only trying to keep “the peace” and have a “successful event.”

As Cynthia added she “could never be a villain,” she confessed, “It was hard for me to look like I’m lying about something, to look like I don’t have balls to just tell these women they’re going to be in the same room.” The beauty didn’t have the chance to, because she supposedly learned that Kenya would show up last minute to her wine cooler event! “I did not know Kenya was coming,” Cynthia affirmed on the radio show. “Kenya was invited, I invited her, I wanted her to come…But I did not know Kenya was coming until she walked in the door. And Kandi [Burruss] backed me up, 100% because it’s the truth.” Kandi did indeed back up Cynthia in a video shared to her Speak On It YouTube series on March 31, in which the former Xscape member said it was she who encouraged Kenya to grace the party despite initially turning down Cynthia’s invite.

Cynthia is continuing to do “damage control” after her eyebrow-raising comments aired in the premiere, as a source said she would. “Cynthia [was] unaware her mic [was] on and she [was] being filmed. Cynthia was trying to cover up lying to Nene about inviting someone she didn’t like to an event,” the source EXCLUSIVELY claimed to HollywoodLife. During the episode, Cynthia was also heard telling Kandi in an off-screen conversation, “I just want to make sure we was on the same page, setting up how Kenya got here.”