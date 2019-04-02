Fans Outraged After Colton Underwood Admits He’s Grossed Out By Women Re-wearing ‘Period’ Underwear

Colton Underwood compared period blood to soiling oneself, as he was blown away that ‘period underwear’ even exists. Fans didn’t like the ‘Bachelor’ star’s solution.

Don’t plan on getting a rose from Colton Underwood, 27, if you wear underwear that was stained from last month’s cycle. The Bachelor star was asked if he can distinguish when a woman dons “cute underwear or a period underwear” in a video for the E! talk show LadyGang, shared on March 31, and Colton was too stunned to even answer the question. “There’s a difference?” the ABC star asked, and host Becca Tobin had to explain that yes, women tend to wear “special underwear” for that time of the month (you know, so that the red river doesn’t runneth over Victoria’s Secret pieces). While that in itself didn’t startle Colton, he was rocked by the thought of this “special underwear” being used more than once.

“You keep ’em around?” the ABC star incredulously asked, adding, “Go buy new underwear.” Although the hosts reminded Colton that periods recur on a monthly basis, meaning that buying “new underwear” wouldn’t be the most economical decision, the reality show star wouldn’t budge. “Throw them away, and go buy new underwear. Throw them away. I as a husband and a boyfriend will go buy you new underwear,” Colton said, adding, “That is so gross. So if you sh*t your pants, are you just going to wash them? No, you’re throwing them away.”

The hosts didn’t seem to agree that period leaks and poop should be put in the same category, as did many Twitter users. Two women shared GIFs that read “No uterus, no opinion,” while a third fan tweeted, “I’m sorry, but you talking about women’s periods is disgusting.. my husband goes to the store to buy me tampons because he’s not an embarrassed 12 year old.” The anger piled on, as you can see in the tweets below.

@colton compared having your period leak in your underwear to shitting your pants..this is why I’m forever grateful my boyfriend grew up with 4 sisters so he’s not an ignoramus :) — Katie B (@Katiejane360) April 2, 2019

@colton can we talk about your opinion on period panties? You know pooping and menstruating are very different bodily functions right?!?? Virgin 🙄 — Savannah (@savannahreid96) April 1, 2019

Well, at least Colton basically offered girlfriend Cassie Randolph, 23, to restock her underwear drawer free of charge, should she ever need to. But it was a different clothing garment of Cassie’s that made headlines on March 23: a jersey that read “Future Mrs.” Meanwhile, Colton’s jersey read “Underwood” at the Vegas Golden Knights game they attended. Understandably, that sparked a wave of engagement rumors! Although they met on The Bachelor, which is designed to end with a proposal, Cassie left the show because she wasn’t ready for such a big commitment. Has she had a change of heart?