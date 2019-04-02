Coachella 2019: When Is It, Can You Still Get Tickets, & Everything You Need To Know

As Coachella fast approaches, everyone is scrambling for tickets to the hottest music festival of the year. Here’s everything you need to know beforehand, and what you should keep in mind once you arrive to sunny Palm Springs.

Coachella 2019 is just around the corner! The most hyped up music festival of the year kicks off on April 12, but there’s a reason that so much attention is paid to the annual fest. Ariana Grande is headlining this year, as are Australian rockers Tame Impala and hip-hop heavyweight Childish Gambino. Plus, per usual, there’s a plethora of star-studded pre-parties and post-parties that add to the fun. However, with a massive music festival comes some big-time required planning. We’re filling you in on all you should know before Chella kicks off!

1. Coachella is held across two weekends. The first will take place April 12 – 14 with the second weekend being held April 19 – 21. While the lineup is generally the same across both weekends, there’s never a shortage of celebrity surprise performers at either weekend.

2. Who’s playing? The 2019 lineup is nothing short of an eclectic music lover’s dream. Pop star Ariana Grande continues her all-star year as a headliner at the fest. Other top billed acts include Janelle Monae, Solange, The 1975, J Balvin, Diplo, and K-pop stars Blackpink.

3. Last minute tickets are hard to come by. But – they’re possible! With tickets sold out, you may have to turn to third party ticket sites (which include a much heftier price tag.) However, the official Coachella website does offer fans the opportunity to sign up for a waitlist. Plus, if you need to switch weekends, you can check out their weekend exchange options here.

4. It’s about (much) more than the music these days. There’s no shortage of activations, art installations, pop-up shops, and parties. Francis Kéré, Office Kovacs, and NEWSUBSTANCE, are among the artists, architects, and designers tapped to bring immersive installations to the fest this year. Cosmetics lovers should scope out YSL Beauty’s first ever Coachella Music Pop-Up Shop en route to the fest. Oh, and American Express will be hosting their Card Member Lounge featuring nail art by celebrity nail artist Britney Tokyo!

5. Not going to the fest? No stress. You can still catch the action via the official Coachella 2019 livestream thanks to YouTube.