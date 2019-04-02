Chanel West Coast Flaunts Long Legs & Flat Abs In Yellow Bikini — New Pic

Chanel West Coast took to Instagram on Apr. 2 to share a photo of herself looking amazing in a bright yellow setting and matching bikini, proving she’s already ready for the warm weather.

Chanel West Coast, 30, was brighter than the sunshine in her latest Instagram pic! The blonde beauty showed off insanely toned abs and stunning fit legs while wearing a bright yellow bikini in the snapshot, which she posted on Apr. 2. The rapper also wore a big white sunhat, white sandal type heels, and white framed sunglasses in the pic. To top the eye-catching photo off, Chanel was sitting in a bright yellow chair in front of a bright yellow background, making the image quite colorful! She captioned the pic with three simple lemon emojis.

In addition to the sitting pic, Chanel posted another photo of herself in the same bikini and set up, and in it she’s blowing a kiss to the camera. “Kisses to my #CoastGang! 😘💛 (kisses to the haters too since we know y’all really just need some love lol),” she captioned the photo. It didn’t take long for her followers to comment with supportive responses. “You’re so hot you make the sun jealous,” one follower wrote. “That’s a good look for you!” another commented.

This isn’t the first time Chanel has showed off her incredible body in memorable photos. The gorgeous gal is known for posting numerous pics of herself in figure-flattering fashion choices, including tight dresses, crop tops and even lingerie. Whether it’s a professional photo shoot or a candid pic, Chanel knows how to capture attention whenever she gets the chance.

We can’t wait to see what kind of fashion Chanel will show off in her next photos. As always, we’re sure it will be a sight to see.