Celine Dion Shows Off Perfect, Toned Legs At 51: See Stunning L’Oréal Campaign

Celine Dion is officially the newest global spokesperson for L’Oréal and the songstress looks better than ever in the fabulous campaign where she poses in a slew of stylish outfits.

Celine Dion, who just so happened to celebrate her 51st birthday on March 30, does not look a day over 30 in her new photoshoot for L’Oréal Paris. The iconic singer stars in two different shoots for the cosmetics brand – one features portrait photos of Celine looking flawless, while the other is made up of chic behind-the-scenes shots of Celine in Las Vegas. The mother-of-three looks insanely good in the BTS Vegas photos where she is pictured in a gorgeous red, white, blue, yellow and green striped Elie Saab two-piece suit. Under the fitted blazer which features just one single gold button, Celine opted to go completely braless underneath. She paired the jacket with matching fitted trousers and sky-high black patent-leather YSL pumps. As for her jewels, she donned a huge gold bauble VRAM ring and gold Jennifer Fisher hoop earrings.

The sexiest photo from the shoot, by far, sees Celine sitting on the floor of her hotel room, looking out the window while eating a bowl of soup, in nothing but a gorgeous leopard slip dress, showing off her perfectly toned, lean legs. The iconic singer wore a slinky, spaghetti-strap Paco Rabanne silk slip dress which featured white lace panels across the entire piece. Meanwhile, the back of the dress featured a long sheer train with a lace hem, which can be seen under Celine’s bare legs in the photo. Aside from the frock, she is wearing a diamond choker necklace, huge diamond stud earrings, and a dazzling diamond tennis bracelet. Celine’s lean, tan legs have never looked better, as she even goes barefoot in the photo.

While we love Celine’s outfits throughout the shoot, which was styled by Pepe Muñoz and Sydney Lopez, it was her glam that truly stole the show. Her hair was done by hairstylist, Stephane Lancien for L’Oréal Paris, who parted the singer’s hair in the middle, twisting her golden locks into loose, effortless wispy waves. Her makeup was done by the fabulous Sir John for L’Oréal Paris, who is also Beyonce’s long-time makeup artist. Sir John gave Celine a gorgeous smokey eye with burnt red shadow and extra long lashes throughout the shoot.

Gushing about her new partnership, Celine said, “So proud to announce that I’m a spokeswoman for L’Oréal Paris and will be spreading the magic words ‘I’m worth it’ with all women around the world. I’m at a stage in my life where I’m excited to use my voice to empower others to feel beautiful, confident, and to learn to embrace themselves.” The saying, “when one door close, another one opens,” must be true, as Celine’s Las Vegas residency is quickly coming to an end in June. However, besides her new L’Oréal Paris partnership, she is set to release a highly anticipated new album later on this year.