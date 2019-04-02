Candace Cameron Bure Says She’s ‘Praying’ For Co-Star Lori Loughlin Amidst Scandal

Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin made an appearance on ‘Today’ on Apr. 2, and they opened up about their feelings on their ‘Fuller House’ co-star Lori Loughlin’s shocking college admissions scandal.

Fuller House stars Candace Cameron Bure, 42, and Jodie Sweetin, 37, weren’t afraid to comment on their co-star Lori Loughlin‘s involvement in the college admissions cheating scandal that’s been making major headlines, during their appearance on Today on Apr. 2. When host Hoda Kotb asked about their feelings on the situation, the ladies were quick to remind viewers that 54-year-old Lori has been close with them for many years, and that affects how they see things.

“It’s too personal to us, and we would never want to talk about someone that’s such a dear and close friend,” Candace said. “I’ve already said that we are family, and we stand by each other and pray for each other, and we’ll always be there for each other.” Jodie nodded her head in agreement.

Before Candace’s latest comments, she seemed to indirectly address Lori’s situation with Jodie and other Fuller House co-star Andrea Barber, when they accepted the Kids Choice Award for Favorite Funny TV Show on Mar. 23. “A loving family sticks together no matter what,” Candace said in the acceptance speech. “They stick together through the hard times, they support each other, they encourage one another, they pray for each other, and they stand by their side, no matter how tough it gets. And a loving family that sticks together also celebrates the really good times together.”

The support Lori’s been getting from her co-stars must definitely make a difference in the tough situation. The actress was first reported to be involved in the college admissions scandal, along with other wealthy individuals, including her husband, J. Mossimo Giannulli and fellow actress Felicity Huffman, on Mar. 12. It was reported that they paid a combined amount of up to $6.5 milllion to get their children accepted into various high profile universities across the country. Lori was charged with conspiracy to commit fraud when she appeared in a Los Angeles federal courtroom on Mar. 13, and although she was set bail at $1,000,000, she was able to be released by using her home and other assets as bond. The case is now pending and she and other parents involved in the scandal are set to appear for a court hearing in Boston on Apr. 3.