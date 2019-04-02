BTS Release New Versions Of Concept Photos For ‘Map Of The Soul: Persona’ – See Pics

Steady yourselves BTS fans. The boy band has released yet another version of the pics for their new album ‘Map Of The Soul: Persona’ and they’re already a big hit on Twitter.

Question: How many sets of photos can a band have to promote one album? The answer is, if you’re BTS, several! The Korean pop band has dropped yet another set of promo photos for their upcoming album Map Of The Soul: Persona, which drops on April 12. On April 2 they tweeted a few pics, which featured the seven members in a variety of poses, munching on fruit and smelling roses. The website Allkpop published the new photos.

For fans who are counting, these news pics are versions 3 and 4 of their concept photos. Versions 1 and 2 were released on March 31. They featured the guys getting ready in the morning (styling their hair etc.) and playing with cameras, taking fun selfies. Versions 3 and 4 are pastel-themed pics, which are, predictably, a big hit with the BTS Army. “I shouldn’t feel jealous of some fruits,” one fan repeatedly tweeted in response to the April 2 photos. “EAT THAT STRAWBERRY, LEGENDS, EAT IT,” another fan added. “Omg how beautiful! Thank youuuu!” yet another fan gushed.

Map Of The Soul: Persona will be the fourth Korean-language studio album for the band, which is beloved by fans around the world. The reaction to these pics could only be topped by the outpouring of excitement that met the announcement that a new album is on its way.

BTS revealed on March 11 that they plan to release a new project and Twitter went into a meltdown with GIFs and memes galore celebrating the news. “So you tellin [sic] me that bts rlly [sic] decided to come back in April, the month where Rihanna, Taylor, Justin and Kendrick might come back?” a BTS Army member tweeted. Or, as one fan put it, “’MAP OF THE SOUL: PERSONA’ BITCH IM A PSYCHOLOGY MAJOR AND IMMA TELL Y’ALL BTS REALLY OUT HERE BEING WOKE AND TEACHING US S**T AND MAKING US LOVE OURSELVES AND MAKING THESE AMAZING ALBUMS ABOUT SELF AWARENESS?? WIG? SNATCHED THERAPIST? BTS DEPRESSION? CURED #MapoftheSoul.”

If BTS drop yet another batch of concept photos we’re not sure that fans will have any more wigs left to snatch!