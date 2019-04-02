‘RHOBH’s Brandi Glanville Says Lisa Vanderpump & Ken ‘Lost Their Minds’ During Fight With Kyle

Former ‘RHOBH’ star Brandi Glanville says she would have ‘been swinging’ at Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd if they got in her face like they did with Kyle Richards during the April 2 episode.

Brandi Glanville watched the April 2 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, during which the entirety of Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards‘ friendship-ending fight finally aired, and she was appalled by what she saw on her TV screen. Immediately after the episode concluded, Brandi took to Twitter and said, “All I have to say is both Lvp & Ken lost their f***ing minds tonight physically getting in Kyles face !!! I wound have been swinging #not ok #disgusting.” The fight that Brandi’s referring to had been teased all season long, and it happened after a majority of the cast felt Lisa had “sold” a story about Dorit to Radar Online. Even Kyle believed Lisa was guilty, which is why she went to Lisa’s house to give her a chance to tell the truth. But alas, Lisa refused to do such a thing and felt as though Kyle was calling her a “liar”. So Lisa and her husband, Ken Todd, became furious and screamed at Kyle before kicking her out of their house.

It was a pretty shocking episode if you ask us, and a lot of fans took to Twitter afterwards to share their feelings, but none stuck out to us more than Brandi’s did. Especially considering how much history she has with the cast. During her three seasons on the show, Brandi also accused Lisa of lying to the group, but she had a hard time proving her theory. So maybe Lisa’s now getting what’s been coming to her? That’s yet to be determined, but what we do know is that Brandi didn’t like the way Kyle was treated by both Ken and Lisa in this week’s episode.

And while the scene looked pretty crazy on TV, HollywoodLife previously learned EXCLUSIVELY that the fight was even scarier in person. “All of the other wives came to Kyle’s defense quickly and have reminded her of this incident as she’s pondered reaching out to Lisa. Kyle always has a soft spot in her heart for Lisa and is a very forgiving person, but the other ladies feel this incident took things way too far and have no interest in forgiving her,” our source said in January, shortly after the scene was filmed.

We can’t wait to find out what Brandi says about all the drama when she returns to RHOBH later this season. Also, don’t forget that new episodes of RHOBH air Tuesdays at 9pm on Bravo!