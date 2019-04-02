‘Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal’ Teaser: Tiffany Smith Looks Identical To Meghan Markle

The first teaser for the Lifetime movie ‘Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal’ has arrived. Tiffany Smith looks so much like Meghan Markle it’s like they are twins.

Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal, the sequel to the 2018 hit Lifetime movie, Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance, released its first teaser on April 2. In Becoming Royal, the love story between Prince Harry, 34, and Meghan Markle, 37, continues. The Lifetime movie will feature a reenactment of Harry and Meghan’s gorgeous royal wedding that took place in May 2018. Becoming Royal will also be “pulling back the curtain to reveal the untold joys and challenges of life inside the royal family during their pivotal first year of marriage,” according to the Becoming Royal synopsis.

Tiffany Smith, 36, is playing Meghan Markle in the Lifetime movie, and the casting is on point. Tiffany looks identical to Meghan, especially when she’s wearing a replica of Meghan’s Givenchy wedding dress. Like in real-life, the Lifetime movie’s version of Meghan faces her fair share of scrutiny. “It’s got to be hard to look at yourself in the mirror and what you see is a hypocrite,” someone tells Meghan in the teaser. But Meghan doesn’t let the haters get her down. “I’m still waiting on that curtsy,” Meghan claps back in the teaser.

Charlie Field will be playing Prince Harry. While the royal family is definitely prim and proper, the Lifetime movie will feature a steamy makeout session between Harry and Meghan in the movie.

The rest of the royal family will be popping up in Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal. The movie also stars Jordan Whalen as Prince William, Laura Mitchell as Kate Middleton, Maggie Sullivun as Queen Elizabeth II, Timothy Temple as Prince Philip, Charles Shaughnessy as Prince Charles, Deborah Ramsay as Camilla Bowles, Bonnie Soper as Diana, and James Dreyfus as Leonard, and Natalie Moon as Layla. Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal, airing on Memorial Day, May 27, at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.