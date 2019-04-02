New ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer Reveals Tony & Steve Reuniting & Fans Can’t Handle It

Tony and Steve come face-to-face for the first time since the events of ‘Captain America: Civil War’ in the new trailer for ‘Avengers: Endgame.’ This epic reunion has fans feeling so many emotions.

Tony and Steve are two of a select group of surviving Avengers left, and they have to put their differences aside to take down Thanos once and for all. Tony and Steve reunite in the new trailer for Avengers: Endgame that debuted on April 2, the day tickets for the highly-anticipated movie went on sale. “You trust me?” Tony asks Steve. Steve replies, “I do.” That’s when they shake hands in an incredibly powerful moment.

These two haven’t seen each other since the events of Captain America: Civil War when Steve chose Bucky over Tony. Steve, Tony, and Bucky (a.k.a. the Winter Soldier) got into an all-out brawl after Tony discovered that Bucky had killed his parents. Steve left his Captain America shield behind to go help with his lifelong friend. Tony and Steve did not cross paths at all in Avengers: Infinity War.

Needless to say, fans were overwhelmed by the scene of Tony and Steve coming together once again. Many fans on Twitter admitted they were “crying” over the reunion. Others were so excited that Tony and Steve were “finally back together.”

Also during the special look trailer, the Avengers that are left head into battle. “We owe this to the everyone not in this room to try,” Natasha says. Tony later adds, “We’re the Avengers. We have to finish this.” At one point, Tony, Steve, and Thor are standing together in the midst of a battle, which could be a hint that this is their last fight together. Avengers: Endgame, which has a runtime of 3 hours and 2 minutes, will hit theaters everywhere on April 26.