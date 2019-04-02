‘Bachelor’ Stars Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon Share Their Plans For Kids In 2020 & Starting A Family

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ couple Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon have been engaged since June and in addition to planning their wedding, they’re already thinking about starting a family next year.

Ashley Iaconetti, 31, and Jared Haibon, 30, can’t wait to start their family, and they’re planning for it to happen next year! The Bachelor in Paradise stars are getting ready to get married in Aug. 2019 after getting engaged in June 2018, and it turns out, they’re not wasting much time when it comes to adding a bundle of joy to their household. We caught up with the duo during a live taping of Nick Viall‘s new show, The Viall Files, on which Ashley was a guest, at the Mi Westside Comedy Theatre on Mar. 31, and they told us all about their personal plans, including a potential family and the location they want to live after they get married.

“I think we just kind of have a timeline in our mind of what we want to see come from our relationship,” Ashley EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “We want kids in a year or so. We are going to get married in August and we are going to move back to the East Coast somewhere in our mid 30s.” Jared further elaborated on their plans. “Yes we want to own property that’s what, I want to buy a house back east somewhere,” he EXCLUSIVELY said. “I’d be fine in between the D.C. and Boston area anywhere, we both really just want to buy a house.”

When asked exactly when they were planning to have a child, Jared got even more specific. “About a year, mid 2020 is kind of what we’re thinking of,” he said. “If we want to have three at some point, which we’re not sure that we want three, but we definitely want two kids,” Ashley continued. “It means that we have to kind of start, it will be my 32nd birthday so, it’s like go for it.” Jared also pointed out he feels they’ll be ready because they’ll be at a different place in their commitment. “I think we’ll be in a different point in our relationship then too,” he explained. “It’s just right now it seems so crazy to think of having kids. I think there’s still a part of me that feels like I’m not ready. But I feel like in a year we’ll be in a different place.” Ashley agreed. “Yes and then it’s about nine months after that,” she said.