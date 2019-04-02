Andy Cohen Fires Back As Fan Criticizes Him For Not Supporting Lisa Vanderpump Amidst Puppygate

After a fan threw shade at Andy Cohen for not showing up to support Lisa Vanderpump’s new restaurant launch, he had the perfect response.

Andy Cohen, 50, may have been absent at the launch of Lisa Vanderpump’s new restaurant on March 30, but he had his reasons. After a Twitter fan shamed him and called him “disgusting” for not attending, the talk show host clapped back. “Because I have a two-month old son and was already away shooting the Vanderpump reunion,” he explained. “is that disgusting too?” his tweet read.

His response comes after a vicious tweet following the restaurant’s grand opening at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. “Shame on you @Andy. Your bias is showing big time,” the commenter wrote. “Why didn’t we hear or see you at @LisaVanderpump extravagant Caesar’s Palace restaurant opening. She deserves to be respected especially from you. Disgusting!” After welcoming his son, Benjamin, on February 4, it looks like Andy is putting family first!

However, fans are understandably fired up amidst the PuppyGate drama surrounding the cast of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. It seems like everyone is taking sides in the fiasco, which all centered around a shelter dog that was rescued by Dorit Kemsley and later handed off to her castmate Teddi Mellencamp. Lucy Lucy Apple Juice, the dog in question, caused quite the rift between Lisa and her two ex-friends, on account of the fact that Lisa wasn’t in the know when they handed the dog off to a shelter. Understandably so, seeing as the dog came from Lisa’s Vanderpump Dogs business in the first place. That being said, Andy seems adamant that the drama between the three ladies has nothing to do with his absence at her big restaurant launch.

Hopefully, the Watch What Happens Live host can catch Lisa’s next restaurant launch. Her Vegas eatery, Vanderpump Cocktail Garden, comes after she opened Hollywood hot spot TomTom in August of 2018. The joint has since hosted the likes of John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga, and more. Something tells us that Lisa’s new Vegas restaurant will be equally as star-studded!