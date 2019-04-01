Wendy Williams ‘Preparing’ To Divorce Kevin Hunter After Cheating & Love Child Rumors

Wendy Williams is getting ready to come to the sad terms that her marriage with her husband of 21 years, Kevin Hunter, may be ending after his cheating scandal.

Wendy Williams, 54, has been going through many struggles in her personal life lately, including her husband, Kevin Hunter‘s shocking cheating scandal that allegedly produced a child last week, and she’s finally ready to throw in the towel. “Wendy is absolutely considering a divorce from Kevin,” a source close to Wendy EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She has a lot of love for the father of her son and business partner of decades, which has made this the toughest decision of her life. She is slowly coming to terms with the sad fact that maybe her marriage has run its course and that things are finally ending.”

Although Wendy has tried to keep things private about her 22-year marriage to Kevin, and at one point even insinuated things were fine between them despite ups and downs, reports claim the father of her 18-year-old son, Kevin Hunter Jr., has allegedly been having an affair with mistress Sharina Hudson, who gave birth to his alleged child, for as long as 10 years.

“Wendy is really sad about the marriage coming to an end and it has been a challenging time for her emotionally and physically,” the source continued. “She will always have love for Kevin, but she has been talking to her attorneys and preparing herself financially and emotionally for the end of her marriage to Kevin.”

Wendy and Kevin were last publicly seen together hand in hand in New York on Mar. 27, two days after Kevin’s alleged mistress gave birth and shortly after Wendy, who was living in a sober facility for addiction, was reportedly hospitalized for drinking. She was still wearing her wedding ring at that point, and previously told viewers on an episode of her show that it wasn’t coming off anytime soon, and to only ask her about her marriage if it comes off.

We reached out to Wendy’s team about this report, but they did not respond to our request for comment.