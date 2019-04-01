‘The Voice’ Recap: An Epic Double Steal Goes Down In Final Moments Of Next Battle Rounds

The coaches only get to choose one artist during each battle round performance, but the steals give some artists a second chance. The April 1 episode of ‘The Voice’ featured a double steal that had Adam and John clamoring for an artist.

The first battle of round 2 is Team Adam Levine’s Karly Moreno and Celia Babini. Adam has chosen Marshmello and Anne-Marie’s “Friends” as their battle round song on The Voice. Both Karly and Celia’s nerves are on edge. They have two very distinct voices and Adam can only choose one. Their performance is terrific. It’s a tough decision but Adam goes with Celia. “Celia just has the whole thing,” John says. Just when Karly’s about to head out, Blake Shelton steals Karly! “Dude, you’re awesome,” Adam tells Blake, who is stunned. “Everything Blake has done other than date Gwen [Stefani] has been pretty much stupid until now,” Adam continues.

Team John Legend’s Julian King and Denton Arnell, the guy who proposed to his girlfriend during the blind auditions, are up next. John gives then Bruno Mars’s “Grenade.” Julian and Denton both hold their own with each other during their duet. Adam thinks Julian was stronger in certain areas of the song and Blake agrees. John chooses Julian to move forward in the competition.

Team Kelly Clarkson has a powerhouse battle round ahead of her with Presley Tennant and Rizzi Myers. They perform Adam Lambert’s “Whataya Want From Me” for their battle round duet. They both have powerful vocals, but Presley’s stage presence is a little bit better. The judges are pretty split on whether Kelly should choose Presley and Rizzi, but she ends up going with Presley.

Team Blake’s Dexter Roberts and Dalton Dover are up next. These two country artists are given “Hurricane” by Luke Combs to sing for their battle round duet. Dexter and Dalton run into trouble early on in rehearsals with the song not being evenly balanced. They spend nights staying up until two in the morning getting the song ready. Their hard work pays off. Dexter and Dalton’s performance is very equal. However, the coaches notice that Dexter is a little more technically ready than Dalton. Blake chooses Dexter.

Ciera Dumas and LB Crew from Team Adam face-off after Dexter and Dalton. Adam tasks them with performing advisor Charlie Puth’s “Done For Me.” During rehearsals, both Ciera and LB struggle with a tough note that Charlie wrote. They work it out for the battle round performance and their chemistry is off the charts. They each bring something different to the performance. Kelly makes a point to say that Ciera was the “surprise” for her. But Adam ends up going with LB. Thankfully, Ciera’s journey isn’t over yet. Ciera is chosen for the Comeback Stage!

The final battle round performance is between Team Blake’s Kim Cherry and Kendra Checketts. They hit the stage and perform a sensational rendition of Alessia Cara’s “Here.” Blake chooses his winner based on a “gut feeling” — Kim. “There’s just something about her that I think is infectious,” Blake says. Both Adam and John thought Kendra was better, so they both go for the steal. This double steal is a first for this season. John tells Kendra that she would be one of the best singers on his team, while Adam thinks she could “go all the way” if she joins his team. Kendra goes with… ADAM!