‘Teen Mom 2’: New Trailer Teases Leah & Jason’s Split, Chelsea Nearly ‘Dying’ & Major Fights With Jenelle

Major drama is coming to ‘Teen Mom 2’, as a new trailer shows ‘Teen Mom OG’s Amber Portwood making a surprise appearance and going head-to-head with Jenelle Evans!

When it comes to drama, Teen Mom 2 never fails to deliver. And that was further proven with MTV’s latest trailer for their smash hit series, during which Jenelle‘s mom talks about going to “kill Kail“, Leah reveals she and Jason broke up, Chelsea suffers a scary panic attack, Briana‘s mom grills her new boyfriend, and Jenelle refuses to travel for filming before she attacks Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood. It’s unclear what Jenelle and Amber’s fight is about, but in the one-minute clip, you can see Jenelle yelling, “Amber, shut the f*** up about my family.” Then, Amber yells back, “B****, shut up. Bow down. Sit the f*** down, that’s what you can do.”

And like we said, that’s clearly not the only fight Jenelle gets into later this season. She and her mom, Barbara, find themselves in a sticky situation after they get on an Instagram Live session with Briana’s sister, Brittany, and talk about going to kill Kailyn. Then, Kailyn can be seen talking to Amber and saying, “Nothing crazier has happened than what comes out of Jenelle, and David, and Barbara,” and to be honest, she makes a good point.

The fireworks are still to come on this season of #TeenMom2. pic.twitter.com/mXe4Pq75OV — #TeenMom2 (@TeenMom) April 2, 2019

As for Leah and Jason’s breakup, Leah doesn’t reveal why they split in the clip, but viewers will be sure to find out when the next few episodes air in the coming weeks. And we can only imagine that what viewers will see will be nothing short of “fireworks”, as MTV’s tweet with the new trailer suggests.

Want more drama? New episodes of Teen Mom 2 air Mondays at 9pm on MTV!