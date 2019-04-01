‘Teen Mom 2’: Chris Lopez Surprises Kailyn At Her NYC Party & They Share A Steamy Kiss

Kailyn Lowry received the surprise of her lifetime during the April 1 episode of ‘Teen Mom 2’, when Chris Lopez attended her haircare line party in NYC and gave her a kiss.

Kailyn Lowry finally celebrated the launch of her new haircare line with a big party in NYC during the April 1 episode of Teen Mom 2. And while that was already something for her to get excited about, her smile grew even wider when she was joined by both her sister and her on-again/off-again boyfriend, Chris Lopez. Kailyn actually had no idea that Chris would even attend the party, so she was stunned to look across the room and see him standing in her presence. However, once she realized that Chris was, in fact, at her party, she ran up to him and gave him a huge hug. He then told her that she looked great before they shared a passionate kiss. Clearly, they were enjoying an “on” stage at the time of this event.

Meanwhile, Briana let Luis see Stella after he moved back to Orlando, but things didn’t go so well during their reunion. Upon meeting in the park, Stella barely wanted to look at Luis. And to be honest, we can’t really blame her — Luis has been out of the picture for quite some time, so it wasn’t abnormal for her to be so frightened by him. And this awkward encounter came after he had already cancelled on Briana for a previously planned visit. Will he ever get his act together?

Later, Chelsea struggled with the stress of managing three kids. Both babies were crying throughout most of Chelsea’s scenes this week, and at one point, Chelsea had to jump in the back of the large SUV to breastfeed Layne. But even as stressful as it all looked, Chelsea and Cole handled the situation with a lot of maturity. They kind of just laughed it off and dealt with their day as it came. We love these two together!

"I invited Chris, but I don't know if he'll actually come." @KailLowry's big launch party for her haircare line is tonight, but who will show out to support her? 💫 #TeenMom2 is all-new tonight at 9/8c on @MTV. pic.twitter.com/lYud4zPxt9 — #TeenMom2 (@TeenMom) April 1, 2019

Finally, Leah and Jason grew closer after he helped her plan a birthday party for the twins — a Paris-themed birthday party to be exact. She really liked that she finally had someone to step up and help her do things like this, so it seemed to make her fall in love with him more than she already had. And they promised to give each other back rubs as a reward for throwing such a great party.

As for Jenelle, she didn’t film this week and neither did her mother, so she was basically MIA this week.

Want more? New episodes of Teen Mom 2 air Mondays at 9pm on MTV!