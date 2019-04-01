Sofia Richie Strikes A Sexy Pose In Skimpy Leopard Print Bikini At The Beach — New Pic

Life’s a beach for Sofia Richie! The 20-year-old hit the sand over the weekend and posted quite the sexy photo of herself in her tiny leopard print bikini.

Sofia Richie, 20, sure knows how to rock a bikini, and she was at it again during a trip to the beach on March 31. The model rocked a leopard print bikini for her sunny outing, and she posted a photo of herself getting down and dirty in the sand while showing off the skimpy ensemble. Sofia put her tanned and toned stomach and legs on display, and she looked cool and casual by rocking a pair of dark sunglasses to take a pic. Her blonde hair was styled with natural beach waves, and she pushed it away from her face for the photo.

Later in the evening on March 31, Sofia posted another photo of herself in a leopard print dress, which looked very similar to her swimsuit. In this pic, she stood in front of an infinity pool with grass and trees for miles in the distance. “Embracing and enjoying the journey of life,” Sofia captioned the picture. She didn’t include a location about where she was, but clearly, it was a refreshing getaway! Just last week, Sofia was photographed in another tiny two-piece, this time during a vacation to Santa Barbara with her boyfriend, Scott Disick.

Things have been going strong for Scott and Sofia for nearly two years now, despite the fact that he’s still close with his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, and her famous family. At first, there was some tension between Kourtney and Scott/Sofia, but by the end of 2018, it was all dissipated, and Sofia even went on vacation with the Kourtney more than once!

Of course, Scott has three children with Kourtney, so the two are always going to be part of each other’s lives. Sofia has spent a significant amount of time with the children since getting together with Scott in 2017. However, she has yet to appear on the Kardashian family’s reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians.