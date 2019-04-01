‘RHOBH’: See How Kyle Richards & Lisa Vanderpump’s Fight Starts — New Sneak Peek Video

A new sneak peek at Kyle and Lisa Vanderpump’s potentially friendship-ending fight on ‘RHOBH’ shows how it all started and why Kyle went to Lisa’s house to begin with.

It’s the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills moment that everyone will be talking about after this week’s new episode airs on April 2 — Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards‘ potentially friendship-ending fight. Remember when viewers got a glimpse at their argument during the first few minutes of the Season 9 premiere? Well, the entire scene will finally play out this week, and we now have a sneak peek video that shows how it all started.

The scene begins with Lisa, 58, and Kyle, 50, talking about some sort of bike ride, but the conversation quickly turns to Puppygate when Kyle brings up the Radar Online article that everyone thinks Lisa leaked so Dorit would look bad for what she did with Lucy Lucy Apple Juice — a dog she had adopted from Vanderpump Dogs. “There’s always stories, negative stories,” Lisa tells Kyle. But then Kyle tells Lisa that Dorit was “very” upset about the story. “If you read the article, it sounds like it comes from your camp,” Kyle says. Lisa then says she spoke to TMZ the same day that the Radar Online story came out and she put herself on the line to refute it.

“You always say when you look at the article, you have to see who benefits, right?” Kyle tells her before mentioning how the article made Vanderpump Dogs look really good, while it did the opposite for Dorit. “I’m in a really bad position here…because as your friend I want to say, ‘That is not true! I don’t believe that,'” Kyle says just before Lisa’s husband Ken tells Kyle that that’s what she should have done. “But I don’t, I don’t feel that Ken,” she yells.

Then, when Lisa asks if the ladies think she’d really go to two different outlets (Radar Online and TMZ) and say two different things, Kyle says, “That’s what everybody thinks, yes.” And as we already know, things only get worse from there.

Watch the full clip above, and make sure you watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills every Tuesday at 9 p.m. on Bravo.