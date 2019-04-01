Porsha Williams Cradles Newborn Baby In Sweet Mother-Daughter Photo

Porsha Williams is basking in the joy of being a new mom! The ‘RHOA’ star, who gave birth to daughter Pilar Jhena on March 22, shared an adorable photo with her baby girl in her arms on April 1.

Porsha Williams, 37, is a natural as a new mom! The Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared a mommy-baby photo with her newborn, Pilar Jhena on April 1, where she can be seen staring at her daughter with a sweet smile. Porsha is pictured cradling her baby girl in her arms in the new snap, while sitting on the floor. “I wanna live in my mommy’s arms forever!”, the photo’s caption reads, which is posted on Pilar Jhena’s very own Instagram account. The little one already has a whopping 46,000 followers and counting.

The reality star recently joked about juggling her Instagram account, along with her daughter’s page. Porsha shared a photo of Pilar Jhena (aka, “baby PJ”) on Instagram, March 27. But, after uploading the photo, she realized it was posted on the wrong account. “Haaa I keep posting on my page thinking it’s @pilarjhena page lmao when does the mommy brain end,” she commented. Hey, having a newborn and two IG accounts — it’s a lot to keep track of!

Porsha welcomed her first child with fiance Dennis McKinley on March 22. The baby shares the last name of McKinley. The couple learned they were having a baby girl during a carnival-themed gender reveal party, which air on the season finale of RHOA on March 31. Porsha and Dennis got engaged at the end of September, 2018, when he surprised her with a romantic proposal, which included red rose petals and candles. The two were serenaded by one of Porsha’s favorite artists, Lil’ Mo, during the engagement, which aired earlier this season [11] on RHOA.

Since Porsha gave birth, Dennis has been “waiting on her hand and foot” — doing anything he can to be a doting dad. “Dennis has been beyond supportive and helpful. He’s been there right by her side throughout the entire pregnancy and she doesn’t know what she’d do without him,” a source close to the couple previously told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta will have its own three-part reunion special, with part one airing on Sunday, April 7 at 8 PM. After the three-part reunion, Bravo will then air a new three-part special series, The Real Housewives of Atlanta Porsha’s Having a Baby beginning Sunday, April 28, where cameras will go inside her life as she and Dennis prepared for Pilar Jhena. Bravo filmed most of Porsha’s pregnancy in season 11.