Paris Jackson Kisses Mom Debbie Rowe Who Makes Rare Appearance To Support Her In Concert

Paris Jackson’s Soundflowers show was a family affair when mom Debbie Rowe came out to see her rock. Debbie rarely makes public appearances, so her cute moment with Paris was extra sweet.

How cute is this? We rarely see Debbie Rowe in public, she made a rare public appearance to support her talented daughter, Paris Jackson, perform in concert. Paris, 20, was delighted to see her mom attend her show, greeting her with a big kiss on the lips as she arrived at The Mint in Los Angeles. It’s a precious pic, and Paris shared it on her Instagram story, captioning it “mom” with a heart emoji. Aww! You can see the sweet photo below.

The nurse, 60, must have been so proud to see her daughter share her musical chops with the packed-out venue on March 31. Paris sang her heart out and played acoustic guitar alongside boyfriend Gabriel Glenn. The couple have started a killer duo called Soundflowers. Debbie wasn’t the only member of Paris’ family to see her slay onstage. Her older brother, Prince Jackson, was spotted heading into the venue, too. Plenty of celebrities were in the audience, including her godfather, Macaulay Culkin, and his girlfriend, Brenda Song. Chris Brown and Gregg Sulkin also partied down while watching Paris and Gabriel.

Hopefully, Debbie and Prince approve of Gabriel, because this relationship is getting serious. Not only was Gabriel by her side during her reported hospitalization, but Paris is telling friends that he’s The One! “An engagement soon wouldn’t surprise anyone,” a source close to the singer told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Paris has hinted to people that she wouldn’t be surprised if they did end up engaged before the year’s end. This is it for her…she couldn’t see herself being with anyone other than Gabriel.”

Paris’ star-studded show comes two weeks after her hospitalization for an alleged suicide attempt. Paris has vehemently denied the report, letting her fans know on Twitter that it’s all “lies, lies, lies.” A separate source close to Michael Jackson’s daughter told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY: “Paris feels really hurt and upset that the media won’t leave her alone when it comes to her mental health, as does her family. Paris immediately was receiving calls and texts when the TMZ report came out and she told everyone she was okay and keeps insisting to those close to her not to worry and that she is fine.”