Nick Cannon Is Determined & Not Afraid To Help With Finishing Nipsey Hussle’s Documentary

Nick Cannon ‘appreciates’ his fans’ concern after he said he’ll continue Nipsey Hussle’s documentary about Dr. Sebi’s trial, a source close to Nick told HL EXCLUSIVELY!

Nick Cannon, 38, vowed to take over the reigns of the late Nipsey Hussle‘s documentary about the trial of Dr. Sebi, a pathologist and biochemist, who claimed he could cure AIDS and whose death sparked a conspiracy theory, and even though fans are worried about him, Nick will keep his promise. A source close to the Wild ‘n Out host told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he won’t let Nipsey’s death, or Dr. Sebi’s, stop him from continuing the late rapper’s project. “Nick is one of the most outspoken celebs there are and he is not scared one bit to take on anything he truly believes in,” our source went on to say. “It is the person he is and always will be.”

While he is thankful that his fans are invested in his safety, Nick won’t back down, nor shy away from setting out what he wants to do. “He appreciates that fans have concerns over his well-being, but to be honest, Nick is not afraid one bit on tackling controversial subjects and situations,” our source went on to say. “Nick is not going to let Nipsey’s death silence what he was hoping to achieve with this documentary. So if Nick can help in any way that is what he is going to do.”

When it comes down to the documentary, Nick wants to finish it, because it’s the right thing to do. “Nick wants to be on the right side of history and will fight for what he believes in always and will continue that fight by helping out Nipsey even after death,” our source added. Nick previously posted pictures and videos of Dr. Sebi, and shared the following message: “Where you left off, we gonna carry one! It’s a MARATHON, so I’m picking up the baton! Because they can’t kill us all!”