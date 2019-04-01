Nick Cannon Fans Urge Him To Be Careful After He Vows To Finish Nipsey Hussle’s Dr. Sebi Doc

Nick Cannon is continuing Nipsey Hussle’s documentary about the controversial trial of Dr. Sebi, & fans are concerned that this might put him in danger!

Before his passing at the age of 33, Nipsey Hussle was working on a documentary about the trial of Dr. Sebi, a pathologist and biochemist who claimed he could cure AIDS, and since Nispey’s death, Nick Cannon, 38, has vowed to continue work on the project. Taking to Instagram, Nick posted pictures and videos of Dr. Sebi, and shared messages, like “Where you left off, we gonna carry one! It’s a MARATHON, so I’m picking up the baton! Because they can’t kill us all!” Cannon is referencing a wild conspiracies theory that claims Dr. Sebi’s death from pneumonia was at the hands of the medical establishment, which explains why Nick’s fans are worried that by continuing the documentary, Cannon is putting himself in harm’s way (especially after Hussle’s death). @1YoungProblem tweeted, “Protect nick cannon at all cost he gone finish the documentary 🙏🏾.” @Lucykayyyyyy_ wrote, “Nick Cannon is talking about completing what Nipsey started. Protect Nick!!!!!” @BeezLaRouge tweeted, “We gotta protect Nick Cannon at all cost now.”

Since Nipsey’s death after the shooting outside of his Los Angeles-based clothing shop, Marathon Shop, so many celebs have sent an outpouring of condolences over his violent passing. Rihanna, 31, wrote in her caption, “This doesn’t make any sense! My spirit is shaken by this! Dear God may His spirit Rest In Peace and May You grant divine comfort to all his loved ones! 💔🙏🏿 I’m so sorry this happened to you @nipseyhussle.” Meanwhile, Drake, 32, wrote, “F***. My whole energy is just at a low right now hearing this. We just linked for the first time in years and said we were gonna do a new song this summer cause it had been too long. You were having the best run and I was so happy watching from distance fam nobody ever talks down on your name you were a real one to your people and to the rest of us. I’m only doing this here cause I want the world to know I saw you as a man of respect and a don. Rest easy my g.”

We reported earlier how Nipsey was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital after being shot multiple times. As of now, a suspect, a black male in his 20s, who approached Nipsey on foot before leaving in a nearby car with a female, is still at large. Less than an hour before his death, Nipsey sent out a cryptic tweet about his “enemies,” writing, “Having strong enemies is a blessing.”