NeNe Leakes Blames Cynthia Bailey For Kenya Moore Feud In Emotional Video: We ‘Never Had Issues’

NeNe Leakes told her fans after the ‘RHOA’ finale that her feud with Kenya Moore wasn’t all that serious until Cynthia Bailey got involved. She warned that Cynthia’s allegedly not as ‘sweet’ as they see on TV.

NeNe Leakes wants her fans to know that there’s more than meets the eye when it comes to her drama with Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore. After the explosive Real Housewives of Atlanta finale on March 31, NeNe filmed a highly emotional video where she explained the root of her major drama with Kenya: Cynthia! For anyone who didn’t watch the finale, here’s a brief summary of what went down: Cynthia didn’t let NeNe know that Kenya, whom she’s had a little beef with lately, was coming to her party. She was blindsided, and it was brutal! But NeNe insisted in her new video that her problems with Kenya were never that intense until Cynthia inserted herself in the drama.

“Now, I want to say — I never had an issue with Kenya like that,” NeNe said in her video. “Where all this is coming from, all I can think of is the person in the middle. That’s all I can think of. Because the person in the middle gets to hear what I’m feeling and what I’m saying. and they get to hear what she’s saying and she’s feeling. And my thoughts are, she’s probably carrying messages back and forth and maybe twisting some things. Now, I know she wants to save face. I know she wants to be known as this nice, sweet, person, but that is not the case.”

During the finale, Cynthia was caught on a hot mic telling Kandi Burruss that she was essentially setting NeNe up for conflict by not telling her than she invited Kenya to the launch party for her new drink. But when she talked to NeNe, she said that she didn’t know Kenya was coming. NeNe was distraught in her post-finale video because she had never seen the hot mic footage before. She only found out about it when she watched the finale herself! NeNe told her fans to get ready for the reunion special, because ish is about to go down between herself and Cynthia, her (now former) best friend.

“I just have to tell you that this is not the only thing” that Cynthia apparently did to NeNe, she said. “This is the only thing I can talk about, because this is the only thing that you’ve gotten to see. And I thank god that this is the little bit you can see. There’s a lot of stuff that happened and I’m always the frickin’ target…I’ve thought of her as a sister, as much of the stuff we’ve shared, the many questions I’ve asked her — listen to me. That girl has done me dirty. So many times that you guys don’t know about.”