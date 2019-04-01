Lori Loughlin ‘Growing Anxious’ As Court Date Approaches For College Admissions Cheating Scandal

Lori Loughlin’s ‘brave front’ is masking her true feelings before she heads to federal court on April 3. In addition to the upcoming trial, even Loughlin’s ‘relationship’ with daughter Olivia Jade is ‘really getting to her.’

Lori Loughlin, 54, is trying to keep her emotions at bay as she prepares to appear before a judge alongside husband Mossimo Giannulli, 55, on Wednesday, April 3. Although the Fuller House star won’t show it, “Lori is growing more anxious as her court date in Boston approaches,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “While she’s trying to put on a brave front for the sake of her daughters, inside she’s beyond nervous about facing a judge and what’s going to happen to her and her husband.” Potential time behind bars is even on her mind, as Loughlin and her husband were charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services fraud for their alleged role in “Operation Varsity Blues,” according to court paperwork unsealed on March 12.

“She can’t even begin to imagine the worst case scenario and if [she and her husband] were both sent to prison,” our source explains. The former Hallmark Channel star could face up to 20 years in prison if she’s convicted, according to what two criminal lawyers told us before. As she faces these potential consequences, “Lori is doing her best to maintain as normal a day to day existence as possible right now,” our source tells us. We saw this when Loughlin was photographed smiling after a yoga class in Westwood on March 30, but “she’s been losing sleep and just wants this whole thing to be over already,” our source reveals.

A second source dives even further into the inner turmoil Loughlin is currently battling. “Lori is scared. The reality has slipped in and out of her on a daily basis of what exactly is going to happen and she is devastated,” the other insider EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “The way this has ruined her career and put a major strain on her relationship with Olivia Jade is really getting to her.”

The Hallmark Channel cut ties with Loughlin, and the actress’ 19-year-old daughter is reportedly not speaking to her. Loughlin is now “putting a lot of trust into her lawyers and she can’t wait to have this all behind her but to say that it hasn’t been easy is definitely the understatement of the year,” the second source continues. It has been the most “trying” time for the mother of two compared to “anything she has ever had to deal with,” our source notes, after the FBI accused Loughlin and her husband of paying $500,000 in bribes to enroll daughters Olivia Jade, 19, and Isabella, 20, under the guise of crew recruits.