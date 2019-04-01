Lisa Rinna Says She’s ’55 & Shameless’ As She Flaunts Flawless Body In Skimpy Animal Print Bikini

Lisa Rinna took to Instagram on Apr. 1 to share a photo in which she’s flaunting her incredibly fit body in a leopard print bikini.

Lisa Rinna may be 55 but she looked half that age in her most recent Instagram pic! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star flaunted her toned body in a leopard print bikini in the latest post, and we can’t get over how amazing she looks! “55 and Shameless 🐆,” Lisa captioned the photo, and we definitely don’t blame her! She topped the look off by wearing a black sunhat and a cool pair of shades.

This isn’t the first time Lisa has showed off an incredible photo of herself. On Jan. 3, she started off the new year by sharing a snapshot in which she was posing in a Fendi bikini. She, of course, looked just as confident and eye-catching as she did in her recent spring pic, proving she knows how to rock the sexy fashion at any time of the year.

Lisa isn’t the only one in her family that can turn heads in a bikini, however. The mother-of-two’s oldest daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin, 20, also got attention recently when she was seen strutting her stuff in a H&M x Moschino bikini while in Mexico, on a break from attending New York University. The gorgeous gal was having some fun in the sun next to the sand and water when she was spotted, and like her mom, she posted an Instagram photo of herself wearing the swimsuit.

It’s clear to see that good genes run in Lisa’s family! We can’t wait to see more great pics of Lisa on her social media in the future!