‘LHHATL’: Kandi Burruss Loans Her Cousin Akbar V Money To Get On Her Feet

When Akbar V needs money fast, her cousin Kandi Burruss comes to her aid on the April 1 episode of ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.’

Akbar V is trying to get her life back on track ever since she was shot in the head in 2016. She’s an artist on the rise in Atlanta, but money is still a very big issue for her. During the April 1 episode of LHHATL, Akbar V is shooting her new music video. She’s determined to get out of the sketchy neighborhood she’s in right now and get her son back.

Akbar V has 5 children and all of them are living with different relatives until she can “figure out how to provide for them.” She admits that she’s “taking baby steps to get her oldest son first” and that includes getting her hands on money quickly. Her cousin, Kandi Burruss, helps her out when she needs it most. The RHOA star loans Akbar some money to get a nice apartment in a good neighborhood. Kandi tells Akbar that she’s really been showing that she wants to turn things around.

“I’m trying to be a better person, a better mother, a better friend. Like, I want to be better… And I really appreciate you,” Akbar says to Kandi. They share a sweet moment together. “I want to see you win,” Kandi tells her cousin.

Also during the episode, Scrapp De Leon is trying to get his life together as well after getting out of prison. He’s reunited with his son, and his ex, Tiarra, comes to see him. Tiarra misses him, but Scrapp isn’t feeling anything romantic for Tiarra at the moment. He wants to focus on co-parenting. But he’s not single. He’s dating Moniece! Meanwhile, Momma Dee and Cece are clashing as Scrappy and Bambi prepare for the arrival of their little one!