Kylie Jenner Goes Makeup-Free & Smothers Stormi In Kisses After Vacay With Travis Scott

Cutest mom EVER! Kylie Jenner was photographed holding her daughter, Stormi Webster, close and kissing her on the cheek as they landed back in L.A. after a recent vacation on March 31.

Kylie Jenner, 21, was the ultimate doting mama as she cradled baby Stormi Webster, 1, while getting out of a car in Los Angeles on March 31. The reality star went makeup-free for the outing, showing off her natural beauty and gorgeous glow. She wore a yellow crop top with matching pants, putting her stomach and abs on full display. Kylie held Stormi as she got out of the car, and she smothered her little girl’s face with kisses as photographers snapped away. At another point, Kylie’s boyfriend and baby daddy, Travis Scott, took hold of Stormi, as well.

The trio was returning from a much-needed family getaway, which they embarked on after Travis wrapped up the latest leg of his Astroworld tour on March 26. It’s been quite a tumultuous few weeks for Kylie and Travis, as he was forced to ‘strongly deny’ reports of cheating in early March. The public statement of denial came after a report surfaced, which claimed that Kylie had found ‘evidence’ that led her to believe Travis may have been unfaithful. On the same day the allegations went public, Travis mysteriously cancelled a tour stop in Buffalo and flew back to Los Angeles. However, he has maintained his story that the cancellation was due to illness.

Kylie has not publicly commented on the report herself. However, as HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported, the pair’s latest vacation was Travis’ attempt to strengthen their relationship once again. “He’s willing to do anything and everything to make her feel confident in him and their family again,” our source explained.”Kylie feels he is putting in an effort to show he’s serious about making things better between them.”

The Astroworld tour has consumed a lot of Travis’ time since last fall, but now that it’s over, these two will hopefully be able to focus solely on their relationship and family. Travis does have random shows around the country over the next few months, but for the most part, he should be able to be right by Kylie and Stormi’s sides!