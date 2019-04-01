Kendall Jenner In Sexy Snakeskin Pants, Khloe Kardashian In A Cowboy Hat, & More Sunday Service Outfits

The Kardashian/Jenner clan headed to Kanye West’s weekly Sunday Service on March 31, where Kendall, Khloe, and Kourtney all arrived in stylish outfits.

Khloe Kardashian, 34, led the pack when she arrived to the outdoor church service on Sunday, March 31, wearing one of her go-to outfits — a pair of high-waisted, tight skinny jeans with a skin-tight, sleeveless mauve bodysuit tucked in. On top of the one-piece, the mother-of-one rocked an oversized, gray pinstripe trench coat and the coolest accessory — a tan cowboy hat — which featured a thick ribbon around the top and a wide brim. She topped the look off with a pair off huge gold skinny hoop earrings, a gold necklace with a big cross, a bubblegum pink purse, and a pair of gray Yeezy Boost sneakers.

Little sister, Kendall Jenner, 23, opted for a totally different look when she arrived wearing a pair of high-waisted MSGM Python Print Trousers styled with a tiny little white cropped tank top. The snakeskin pants highlighted the supermodel’s taut tummy, while the wide-legs showed off her long, lean pins. Kendall also chose to accessorize with a hat for the occasion, but she opted for a black bucket hat instead, topping her look off with green patent leather booties. Kendall is following suit with this look, after older sis, Kim Kardashian, 38, and daughter, North West, 5, wore matching snakeskin outfits for last week’s Sunday Service. Kim went with a snakeskin blazer and matching pants for the March 24 service, while North wore a skintight snakeskin printed cotton two-piece featuring a long-sleeve shirt and knee-length spandex shorts.

Kourtney Kardashian, 39, arrived at the service in a dressed down ensemble, opting for baggy, high-waisted oversized gray trousers with a see-through, white wife-beater tucked in which showed off her lacy black bra underneath. The mother-of-three chose to pair her look with white Nike Air Force 1 sneakers and skinny black sunglasses. While the rest of the family usually dresses up for the Sunday get-together, Kourtney and Kendall choose to dress down in comfortable looks, but still manage to make their outfits stylish.

Noticeably absent from the occasion, were Kylie, 21, who was on her way back from a recent vacation, and Kris Jenner, 63, who’s whereabouts were unknown. This week’s Sunday Service was extra special, as Kendall posted a picture of Kanye, 41, performing at the outdoor ceremony, announcing that he will in fact be performing at this year’s Coachella music festival on Easter Sunday, April 21.