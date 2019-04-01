Watch
Justin Bieber Drops Unreleased Freestyle Video After Saying He’s Putting New Music On Hold

Justin Bieber rapped about ‘getting laid’ in a resurfaced freestyle rap video from 2015 he shared on his Instagram story!

Check out Biebs with the flow! Even though he already admitted that he’s taking a break from music, Justin Bieber, 25, shared a throwback freestyle rap he performed on a yacht in 2015, and it’s a must-see, at least for the nostalgia alone. While with his friend Johnny Shahidi, Justin raps, “Me and Johnny on the yacht / Whatchu thought? / Freestlyin’ on a boat / Getting mo’ / Mo’ money, mo’ problems, yeah you know the issue / If you wanna cry, baby, I’ll get you a tissue / Now, I’m drinking Minute Maid / Just trying to get laid / I’m just kiddin’ / I’m just chillin’.”

In addition to his Instagram story videos of him rapping up a storm, Justin went on a posting spree this April Fools’ Day, and most of his pranking posts had to do with Hailey Baldwin, 22, being pregnant. In addition to sharing a pic of an ultrasound, Justin also shared photos of Hailey at the doctor’s office, with her midriff exposed. While fans were not buying his joke, Justin later owned up to the fact that both of these posts were false.

On top of all the posts, Justin was caught liking a post that Hailey might have an issue with. The Instagram fan page Justinsoutfits shared a bunch of older pictures of Justin, with the second photo of the set depicting Selena Gomez sitting on his lap and Justin going in for a kiss. Well, one of the many people to like this Instagram post was none other than Justin. This comes just days after Justin publicly admitted that he still has feelings for Selena while he was defending his wife Hailey from a troll who claimed that Justin didn’t love Hailey.

He clapped back, “A logical person doesn’t talk or think this way. U should be ashamed of yourself really. I absolutely loved and love Selena. She will always hold a place in my heart, but I am head over heals [sic] in love with my wife and she is absolutely the BEST THING that has ever happened to me period.”