Jordyn Woods Working ‘Hard’ To Make A Name For Herself After Tristan Scandal: ‘She Learned From Kylie’

Jordyn Woods wants to be a ‘business billionaire’ just like Kylie Jenner, a source close to Jordyn told HL EXCLUSIVELY!

Jordyn Woods, 21, is using her former bestie Kylie Jenner, 21, as inspiration as she branches out into her own business ventures. A source close to Jordyn told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s making an effort to forge her own path in the industry. “Jordyn is working extremely hard at making a name for herself in the industry,” our source told us. “She really idolized Kylie and wants to be a business billionaire like her. She learned a lot from Kylie and values that. Kylie always supported her as a business woman, too.”

While she’s working hard now, Jordyn was at first deeply concerned that she’d lose all of her business deals in the wake of the Tristan Thompson drama, as reports surfaced that the two had kissed at his party on Feb. 17. “Jordyn was terrified when the Tristan scandal broke that she was going to lose all deals,” our source went on to say. “It was honestly her biggest concern. She feels relieved that so many people are supporting her and buying her products still. She’d love to dip more into fashion and beauty endorsements and deals. It’s her overall goal and dream.”

We reported earlier how, for the first time since the Tristan scandal, Kylie spoke out about Jordyn, and how she did not purposefully lower the price of the Jordy Lip Kit from $27 down to $13.50. According to Kylie, the lip kit was put on sale sometime in the weeks before the drama, after Kylie Cosmetics changed from white to black packaging. “That is just not my character,” Kylie told the New York Times in a phone interview. “I would never do something like that and when I saw it, I was like, thrown back. Jordyn knows I didn’t actually put it on sale.” Since the scandal, Jordyn launched her Eyelure lashes and has made more public appearances and posted more on social media..