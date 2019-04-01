Jordyn Woods’ Mom Gushes Over New Pic Of Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi After Scandal

Jordyn Woods’ mother, Elizabeth Woods, proved there’s no bad blood between her and Kylie Jenner when she left a sweet comment on one of Kylie’s latest pics of her one-year-old daughter, Stormi.

We’re still not sure if Jordyn Woods, 21, and Kylie Jenner, 21, patched up their friendship after the shocking cheating scandal between Jordyn and Tristan Thompson, 28, but it looks like things are all good between Kylie and Jordyn’s mom! Elizabeth Woods couldn’t help but leave a loving comment on an Instagram pic that Kylie posted of her one-year-old daughter, Stormi, on Apr. 1, and it definitely got our attention! In the pic, the little tot is walking and holding a pink Birkin bag, and Elizabeth not only liked the pic, but she responded with three heart emojis.

Since Jordyn has been a family friend of Kylie and the rest of the KarJenner family for many years, we’re sure Elizabeth has grown close to the brood as well, so her comment is understandable, but still surprising considering all the drama that has ensued between Jordyn and the family over the past couple of months. Ever since it was confirmed that Jordyn and Khloe Kardashian‘s ex Tristan locked lips at a party in Feb., most of the KarJenners unfollowed her on social media, and Kylie has yet to speak out about the status of their friendship, but Elizabeth’s latest action definitely proves things may still be looking up!

Elizabeth’s kind social media action wasn’t the only positive post she was involved in this week. Just one day prior to her comment on Stormi’s pic, on Mar. 31, Elizabeth was the one being praised by Jordyn, in honor of her birthday. “happy birthday to the strongest woman I know. there is no one like you. My Rock! Forever @elizabethwoods ♥️,” Jordyn’s caption read for a pic that showed her as a baby with Elizabeth.

Kylie hasn’t responded to Elizabeth’s comment yet, but we’ll be on the lookout to see if anything comes up!