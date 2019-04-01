Jordyn Woods: Why Kissing Tristan & Betraying Kylie May Have Been The Best Thing For Her

Jordyn Woods was shunned by the KarJenners after making out with Tristan Thompson, but now she’s seeing the benefits. She’s got her own business ventures and is breaking out of ex BFF Kylie Jenner’s shadow.

Life was good for Jordyn Woods by being the longtime bestie of billionaire Kylie Jenner, 21. But after she fooled around with Khloe Kardashian‘s baby daddy Tristan Thompson, 27, and was shunned by the entire KarJenner clan. Even though she had to move out of Kylie’s guest house and back in with her mom, things are looking up for the 21-year-old. Not only did she keep her lucrative Eylure eyelash line in the wake of the scandal, she’s now sought after by the paparazzi. She is currently on business a trip to London, getting to go to all of the best hotspots. Without Kylie, Jordyn has now achieved fame as her own person.

“Jordyn is beginning to realize that maybe getting kissed by Tristan, and her split with Kylie was the best thing to ever happen to her. While she is still heartbroken about losing her friendship with Kylie and connection to the Kardashian family, she is finally getting to spread her wings and grow as an individual,” a source close to Jordyn tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Jordyn is finally happy again in her new life post-Kardashians. She is nurturing friendships and relationships she didn’t realize were as strong as they are and this scandal has really taught her who her real friends are. And her professional life has never been stronger either. Since moving out from underneath Kylie’s shadow and empire, Jordyn has received more career opportunities than ever before. She is getting tons of offers for work and had no idea her heartache would turn into such a positive, life-changing experience,” our insider continues.

As we previously told you EXCLUSIVELY, being Kylie’s bestie while she built her billion dollar cosmetics empire taught Jordyn a lot about how to grow a business. “Jordyn is working extremely hard at making a name for herself in the industry,” our source told us. “She really idolized Kylie and wants to be a business billionaire like her. She learned a lot from Kylie and values that.”