John Cena: How He Feels About His Relationship Status With New Mystery Woman

After John Cena was snapped walking hand in hand with a brunette beauty in Canada, it sparked speculation that he’s at the center of a budding new romance. But, is that what the WWE wrestler thinks?

John Cena, 41, is enjoying living the single life at the moment and focusing on his career. That’s what a source close to the WWE star is telling HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. The wrestler was snapped going on a romantic stroll in Vancouver, Canada with a mystery brunette in a photo published by TMZ on March 28. The photographer who got the pic of the grinning duo claimed that the two enjoyed a four-hour dinner date. While that may be the case, there’s no indication that this is a serious romance like the one he had with his ex-fiancée Nikki Bella, 35.

“John was seen with a new woman the other day but he has told people close to him that things are fun and flirty in his romantic life right now and his career is still the most important thing for him moving forward,” the insider tells us. “He would consider himself to be a single man, but if he finds someone then he is going to be absolutely all in and will pursue [the person] that makes him happy. Love is not out of the question for John at all, it’s just that he isn’t in love with anyone right now.”

As fans of John know, he and Nikki split for good in July 2018 after calling off their engagement months earlier in April, ending their six-year romance. Nikki has since moved on and is now loved up and in a relationship with Dancing With the Stars pro, Artem Chigvintsev, 36.

In contrast our source says John – who is currently filming the movie Playing With Fire in Vancouver – is keeping his dating life private for now. “He is keeping his cards close to his vest and once someone comes into his life that he wants to share a life with he will absolutely tell the world,” the insider says. “Right now he still has kid gloves on anything relationship-wise. He is trying out the single life and it’s working for him, so he is going to continue that for now.”

HollywoodLife reached out to John Cena’s rep for comment, but we’ve yet to receive a response.