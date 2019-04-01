‘Jersey Shore’ Creator Admits The Show Is ‘Missing’ Something Without Sammi: I’d ‘Love’ Her To Come Back

‘Jersey Shore’ creator SallyAnn Salsano predicted what the chances are of seeing Sammi Giancola return to the show, and revealed why she wants a comeback.

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, 32, decided not to broadcast her private life for Jersey Shore’s reboot that premiered in April 2018, and show creator SallyAnn Salsano understands why. But the CEO of 495 Productions is still hoping her star of the original reality show returns to the small screen! “I think she just genuinely doesn’t want to [return], but for me, I wish there was some stuff she would do,” Salsano EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. And potentially awkward history shouldn’t hinder Sammi from returning to the show, according to the creator herself.

“I realize she was in a relationship with one of the guys in the house, but I think everyone’s moved on from that. Even the fans I think have let go of the fact of that,” Salsano explained to HollywoodLife. Sammi famously dated Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, 33, on and off-again since Jersey Shore premiered in 2009, and up until 2014 (the original series wrapped in 2012). Now that fiancé Christian Biscardi proposed to Sammi, his business partner, on March 4, Salsano still wants to be a part of her former star’s new life. “I do wish in some way that we were in her life, even if it was just with the girls. Seeing the girls with the babies and seeing that — even myself, I feel left out,” Salsano admitted. Jenni “JWoww” Farley, 33, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, 31, and Deena Nicole Cortese, 32, had even more reason to bond after they all joined the mom’s club in recent years. But in general, Salsano just doesn’t want Sammi to miss out on any of the girls-only “fun.”

“I love Sam. And I feel like we had so many long nights, long talks, long everything, and I would love to see her just enjoy some of the fun of this,” the production company CEO continued. “We do a lot of stuff separate that’s just the girls, so of course, that would be my preference. And the other day we all went and met Deena’s baby and it does feel like every once in a while, you really feel that she’s missing.”

Although Sammi’s missing from the reboot, she’s certainly not MIA in the lives of the Jersey Shore ladies. She attended Deena’s baby shower in Nov. 2018, and even confessed that not returning to MTV was a “difficult decision” because she loved her “roomies” in an Instagram post shared in March 2018. However, the former reality show princess explained that she wanted to focus on her “business” and “relationship” instead.