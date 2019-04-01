Hailie Scott Mathers, 23, Recaps Her Hawaiian Vacation With New Bikini Pics & Sweet Moments With BF

Hailie Scott Mathers’ Hawaiian vacation has come to and end and she’s giving fans an epic look back in pics. She’s flaunting her abs in a bikini top alongside her hunky BF.

Hailie Scott Mathers is wrapping up her weeklong Hawaiian vacation and did a sweet Instagram stories recap of pics from her gorgeous tropical getaway on April 1. Eminem’s daughter already showed off her bikini body in several photos during her trip, but in her look back we get to see her hunky boyfriend of three years Evan McClintock who was there with her. The 23-year-old took a selfie in a hotel lobby mirror showing her standing next to her beau before they headed out to the beach. She’s wearing the same navy blue off the shoulder bikini top that she had on in a March 25 IG pic where she was photographed posing on the branch of a large tree. Only in the new pic she’s got jean shorts on over the bikini bottoms and fans get an even better look at her insanely ripped abs.

Hailie and college sweetheart Evan’s other highlights included sipping a glass of rose while seated in front of the stunning blue ocean and beautiful drive in a convertible along the base of lush, tall green mountains. Evan makes another appearance, looking out at the ocean from the top of a cliff on what looks to be a golf course. The highlight of Hailie’s vacation seemed to be spotting a pod of whales surfacing in the waters in front of her, as she devoted three of IG recap stories to videos of the experience.

The Instagram Influencer also made sure to show off another sexy bikini pic that she hadn’t previously posted, showing herself in a black and white two piece with a see-though tight white mesh skirt with black stripes on the side She flaunted plenty of cleavage and her to die for tight tummy, and the look was more glam than beachy. She took the boomarang video selfie in her hotel bathroom mirror and her hair and makeup looked like she was headed to a tropical dinner date with Evan.

Hailie had previously posted four separate Instagram pics of her in bikinis throughout the vacay, with her first in a yellow two piece on her first day in Hawaii. In her final one on March 31, she donned a black high cut number as she stood at the ocean’s edge on the beach. She captioned it, “I just found out it’s snowing back at home,” referring to her native Detroit. A day later she was on a plane back there.