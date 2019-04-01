Ronnie Ortiz-Magro & Jen Harley Tease That They Got Married In Surprise Las Vegas Ceremony

Despite all of their relationship drama, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley hit up a Las Vegas quickie wedding chapel and appeared to marry. We’ve got details on if the on-again couple said their ‘I do’s.’

After starting New Years 2019 with a blowout fight and breakup, all is good once again between Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley. The parents of nearly one-year-old daughter Ariana Sky appeared to tie the knot in a series of Instagram videos seen here on April 1, but one look at the date and it seems like they could have been just fooling everyone. The couple hit up Las Vegas’ iconic Little White Wedding Chapel’s “Tunnel of Love” that features a drive up marriage window. Pals took video from behind as the pair rolled up to it on a white motorcycle, though they were both dressed in less than wedding-like black street attire.

Then in the next photo, “Here Comes The Bride” played over a photo of the two kissing while standing on a heart that read “We are standing on the promise to love each other,” next to the drive though wedding window. Jen, 31, tagged Ronnie, 33, in the IG story and included the words “We do” written over it while MTV star Ronnie shared the same video to his IG stories with a diamond ring graphic, a “just married” note and the words “Our journey begins here.”

We’ve reached out to reps to find out if Ronnie and Jen really did tie the knot or are just pranking everyone for April Fool’s Day. The volatile couple is very much back “on” again though.”Ron and Jen are in a really good place right now. Ron has been spending as much time as he can with the baby and Jen and has told people he’s in Vegas full-time now. He still considers it his home base. The show has expressed to Ronnie that they need to be doing most of their filming in Jersey, so that’s why he travels back and forth so much,” a source close to Ronnie tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

The couple has had so many ups and downs and break up as often as they make up. Their nearly two-year relationship has been such a messy one, including Jen’s domestic battery arrest in June of 2018. “Ron truly loves Jen and when things are good, they’re good, and right now, things are good. Friends do worry that this isn’t the best relationship for Ron, however, everyone’s supporting him because they see right now he’s very happy,” our insider adds.