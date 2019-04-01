EXO’s Chen Officially Makes Solo Debut: Listen To ‘April, & A Flower’ Mini Album Here

The very first mini album from Chen is here! The EXO singer made his solo debut with ‘April, and a Flower’ on April 1, and it’s everything the fans wanted and MORE.

Chen often sings lead vocals on songs for EXO, and now, he’s gone solo! The 26-year-old released his mini album, April, and a Flower on April 1 to rave reviews. The EP features six songs, and was accompanied by a gorgeous music video for the second track, “Beautiful Goodbye.” Of course, Chen has released solo music before — he’s sung on movie soundtracks and has collaborated with other artists outside EXO — but this is the first time he’s released an album of his own. However, he still has major support from his EXO bandmates as he takes this solo journey.

In fact, when Chen debuted his new music at a presentation showcase at the SMTOWn Coex Atrium, his fellow EXO member, Xiumin, was in attendance, and raved over the music. “I saw him practice and he practiced like crazy,” Xiumin said. “He’s the first EXO member to make a [Korean] solo debut, so I’m looking forward to it.” Chen confirmed that he received a positive response from his EXO bandmates. “I was filled with energy when everyone told me it was great,” he admitted. “While preparing for this album, all of the members honestly told me which part they liked. They gave me courage when I was worried about the solo album”

Chen added that he worked very hard to pay attention to detail while putting this album together. The sound, singing style and lyrics were all well thought-out. Although he was admittedly “nervous” about the solo project, he was also ready to be “courageous” and make the leap. Considering the insane fan reaction on social media, it’s definitely paid off!

Chen became a trainee for EXO’s label, SM Entertainment, in 2011. At the very end of the year, he was officially introduced as a member of EXO, and he made his debut with the band in 2012. He is also a member of the group SM the Ballad. Chen released his first solo song in 2014.