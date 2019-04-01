Brielle Biermann Rocks Tiny Thong Bikini While Lounging By The Ocean On Vacation

Brielle Biermann just treated fans to a close-up of her booty! The ‘Don’t Be Tardy’ star flaunted her bikini body in a sultry, new photo on Instagram, which shows her overlooking the ocean on a beach vacation.

Another day, another bikini photo by Brielle Biermann. — And, we’re not complaining! The Don’t Be Tardy star, 22, showed off her bare butt in a new bikini photo on Instagram, April 1. Brielle is pictured laying on a rock in the ocean with the back of her blue striped thong swimsuit, by Beach Bunny Swimwear, in clear sight. “Sunny & 75 and y’all still have a better view than I do,” she captioned the photo, which was taken while on vacation with her family.

Brielle was sun-bathing in the snap, that also featured her long, blonde hair twisted into a cool braid. Speaking of long, blonde hair, her look-a-like mother, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, 40, along with Kim’s husband, Kroy Biermann, 33, are also getting some R&R on the family vacay, which is in an undisclosed location. Brielle previously snapped a photo of little sis Kaia, 5, in a neon green bikini, and Kim also shared the same pic. While it’s unclear if the rest of Kim’s children — Arianna, 17, KJ, 7, Kash, 6, and Kane, 5 — are on vacation, there were a lot of little voices heard in Brielle’s Instagram story that showed an infinity pool overlooking the ocean.

Brielle isn’t the only family member snapping sultry photos during the family trip. Kim posted a completely nude photo, where she was wearing nothing but an oversized floppy hat on March 31. “Make up free Sunday’s,” Kim captioned the photo, which was taken by her husband. “I’ve had this outfit for years,” she wrote, adding the hashtag, “I woke up like this”.

The Zolicak-Biermann vacation came after the latest [March 29] episode of the family’s hit Bravo show, Don’t Be Tardy, in which Kroy became upset with Brielle after she moved out of the family home. Less than 24 hours after she moved into her new own apartment, Brielle returned home to spend time with her family because she missed them so much. But, Kroy had a big issue with her quick comeback.

The former pro NFL player thought the 22-year-old was wasting rent by spending most of her time at her parents’ house. Kroy later called Brielle “a mess,” and told her that she should endure the consequences of moving out of the family home by spending time in her new apartment — even if it came with the feeling of loneliness. The daughter-father duo ended up going back and forth about the issue, to the point where Kim had to step in and ask Kroy to go a little easier on Brielle.

After their disagreement, things blew over and Brielle ended up hosting the family at her new place for dinner. — If you want to see more of the Zolciak-Biermann’s, the seventh season of Don’t Be Tardy‘s airs every Friday at 9/8c on Bravo.