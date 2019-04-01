Exclusive Video
‘Braxton Family Values’ Preview: Tamar Admits To Toni She’s Not Speaking To The Rest Of The Family

Toni Braxton gets an update from Tamar about how she’s feeling about the rest of the family after their sitdown with Iyanla Vanzant in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the ‘Braxton Family Values’ premiere.

Tamar Braxton has been busy working with Snoop Dogg on his autobiographical stage play, but she’s still not on the best terms with most of the family. While having lunch with Tamar, Toni Braxton asks her sister if she’s invited the other sisters to see the play. “I haven’t,” Tamar says in our EXCLUSIVE preview.

Toni asks Tamar when she talked to the rest of her sisters last. “Since that one day,” Tamar says. That one day was the family’s meeting with life coach Iyanla Vanzant. The counseling session caused the Braxton family to have a major fallout. “It may have seemed rough at first and no one knew what to think or how to feel, but I think that Iyanla challenged us to have a different formula to work out the family dynamics,” Toni says in her confessional. “Although I don’t think things are back to normal.” Tamar also admits to Toni that she’s not talking to her mom right now either. Things are most definitely not back to normal.

Season 6 is going to be epic. When the show returns, Toni has the family guessing — did she and Birdman split up? Did they get back together? Tamar is ready for new beginnings as she has a new man in her life and makes history winning Celebrity Big Brother. Meanwhile, Traci opens for Tamar on tour and is defensive of her sister, Toni, when it comes to her relationship. Towanda finally reveals her secret boyfriend and to her sisters’ surprise, it’s a familiar face. Evelyn launches a new business venture and cookbook to her daughters’ delight. Trina and boyfriend Von are ready to take their relationship to the next level, but Trina receives tragic and devastating news forcing the couple to take a pause. Braxton Family Values returns for season 6 on April 4 at 9 p.m. on WE tv.