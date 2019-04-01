‘RHONY’s Bethenny Frankel Jokes She’s Pregnant With LuAnn de Lesseps’ Ex’s Baby

‘RHONY’ star LuAnn de Lesseps took to Instagram on April Fools’ Day to reveal she’s moving to Los Angeles, and her castmate Bethenny Frankel, who assumed it was a joke, couldn’t help but comment with her own unbelievable claim.

Real Housewives of New York stars LuAnn de Lesseps, 53, and Bethenny Frankel, 48, took full advantage of April Fools’ Day when they both took to Instagram to make some wild comments! LuAnn first posted that she was moving to Los Angeles, and it caught the attention of Bethenny, who responded with the even wilder joke that she was pregnant with LuAnn’s ex Tom D’Augustino Jr.‘s baby.

“Big announcement: I love New York but it’s time for a change. I’M MOVING TO LA INDEFINITELY! I hope the Beverly Hills ladies are ready,” LuAnn’s post read. “And I’m pregnant with Tom’s baby,” Bethenny’s comment read. It didn’t take long for LuAnn to respond back, and she gave credit to Bethenny’s bold but funny joke. “Nice one,” she wrote, along with a laughing face emoji. LuAnn and Tom made headlines when they called it quits after seven months of marriage in Aug. 2017.

Although Bethenny didn’t fall for LuAnn’s questionable post and came up with her own, many of LuAnn’s followers did seem to believe she was making the big move, and responded with shock and well wishes. “What about that beautiful round house you just bought in upstate New York?” one confused follower asked. “We can’t wait for you to move here!! My favorite NY Housewife!! Oh my gosh, will you be on the the #RHOBV wig @lisavanderpump??? Way cool if this happens,” another follower wrote. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Camille Grammar also seemed to be fooled. “Wow!! Yay!!” she responded.

Although LuAnn hasn’t come out and admitted her latest post was a joke, let’s hope it really is considering she’s one of the most beloved cast members of RHONY!