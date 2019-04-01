Yes, ladies! Ariana Grande and her long-time songwriter Victoria Monet just teamed up for the ultimate collaboration, ‘Monopoly.’

Ariana Grande, 25, and Victoria Monet, 25, have been hitting the stage together night after night on the Sweetener tour, and now, the two ladies released a joint track on March 29. Ari and her long-time co-writer hit the studio to record “Monopoly,” and it’s everything fans could have asked for. Victoria nailed it when she helped Ari pen her chart-topping track “7 Rings,” and something tells us the follow-up will be right behind it! In one of the choruses of the song, Ariana sings, “Bad vibes, get off of me / Outta here with that f***ery / Treat my goals like property / Collect them like Monopoly / I probably / Won’t come if there’s not a fee / And if they try come stoppin’ me / I show them my discography (Yeah, yeah).”

It’s not all work and no play for these two, though. The collaborators are also best friends and are always shaking things up together on the gram with their fun-filled memories on and off the road. Plus, Ariana even invited Victoria out to perform a song during her tour stop in Washington D.C.! Fans in attendance got a first listen to “She Got Her Own,” an allusive track that Ari first teased on social media nearly three years ago. Naturally, fans were elated to hear the long-rumored song in its entirety.

The hit-makers knew that this was the perfect time to release the song, seeing as they are already on a roll! “Man, let’s drop it tomorrow night @VictoriaMonet. seven rings is ab to be number one for eight weeks and the album might go back to no. 1 too…. we need to celebrate tbh ! life too short and too sweet rn,” Ari wrote on Twitter on March 27. Thank you, YES to Ari and Victoria for this new track. Listen to their stunning new collaboration above!