Ariana Grande Says She Likes ‘Women & Men’ In New Song ‘Monopoly’ & Fans Are Living For It — See Tweets

Ariana Grande has only ever had boyfriends but fans are going wild for the lyrics to her new banger ‘Monopoly’ where she sings ‘I like women and men.’

Ariana Grande made good on her promise that new music was on the way on April 1 and it wasn’t a Fool’s Day joke. She dropped the new song “Monopoly” with bestie and “7 Rings” co-writer Victoria Monét and there’s one lyric in particular that has fans abuzz. In the post-chrous lyrics both ladies take a turn at singing “I like women and men (Yeah) / Work so f–kin’ much, need a twinny, twin, twin (Yeah).” As further girl power, in the music video the line comes as they’re both wearing bright pink onesies standing at the entrance to bathrooms and Victoria throws up a “W” and “O” to make the men’s room into the word “women.”

It’s not clear if it’s a confession or if Ari is just having fun, though it’s could be the latter as the 25-year-old has only been known to have boyfriends. Either way, the Twittersphere is living for the line. “Ariana fully said ‘i like women and men’ and has got me in tears. it’s too iconic for me,” one fan gushed. Another tweeted at both Victoria and Ariana to tell them “i need ‘i like women and men (yeah)’ tattooed on my ass.” A woman named Lexi told to Ari “I LIKE WOMEN AND MEN TOO.”

“Ariana confirm your [sic] bisexual so us gays can have another icon,” one twitter user wrote while another added, “If Ariana grande comes out as bisexual I’m dead forever.” Ariana herself ended up speaking on the line, responding to one fan who tweeted “Ariana ain’t gotta label herself, but she said what she said.” Ari wrote back, “I haven’t before and still don’t feel the need to for now. Which is okay.”

i haven’t before and still don’t feel the need to now 🖤🧚🏼‍♂️ which is okay — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) April 1, 2019

ariana grande really just said “i like women and men” I SCREAMED pic.twitter.com/DyyTKDhaB5 — stephanie (@sstephaniemena) April 1, 2019

Fans absolutely flipped over Ariana’s comment that she didn’t feel the need to label herself. “omg do not feel like you need to explain yourself. explore a little and do ur thing girl we love u,” one fan gushed in response. A user named Roberta told Ari “I think we are in the same situation, I might like girls and I accept that and I don’t need to say it.” A woman named Gracie commented “you don’t need to explain yourself to anyone girl. live your life, do you, and be happy.” Clearly this lyric and Ariana’s explanation touched a lot of fans.