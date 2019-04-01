‘American Idol’ Live Blog: The Top 20 Return To The Stage For Another Round Of Solo Performances

Only 20 singers are left on season 17 of ‘American Idol,’ and they’re all hitting the stage with hopes of impressing the judges once again during the April 1 episode.

The competition continues on the April 1 episode of American Idol! The Top 20 are given another chance to wow the judges with their vocals and stage presence with another set of solo performances, and up first is Madison VanDenburg. She sings “Domino” by Jessie J, and works the stage while belting out the powerful vocals. The judges reiterate their sentiment that Madison could be the next Kelly Clarkson, but Lionel Richie admits she could use some work on her stage presence — and once she nails that, everyone will love her even more.

Shawn Robinson is up next with a rendition of Nick Jonas’ “Jealous,” which allows him to really show off his high vocal range. Katy Perry reminds Shawn that his low voice is just as smooth as his higher notes, and urges him not to forget to use it. Overall, though, the comments are overwhelmingly positive. The next performer is Laine Hardy, who sings “Bring It Home To Me” by Sam Cooke. He has the crowd going wild and the judges up out of their seats by the end!

Laine is a tough act to follow, but Uche is up to the task. He sings “Figures” by Jessie Reyez, and Katy falls to the floor because she’s so damn excited by it. Needless to say, the judges are beyond impressed and Uche gets rave reviews. Next, Eddie Island performs “Ho Hey” by The Lumineers, hoping to show off just how serious he is about winning this competition, even though he likes to goof around. Once again, the judges are up on their feet for a standing ovation, and they applaud Eddie for finally taking this thing seriously.

Evelyn Cormier is up next. She sings John Denver’s “Leaving On A Jet Plane,” and Katy praises her unique voice. The judges also urge her to make sure she doesn’t lose her distinctive style as the competition continues. Next to take the stage is Alyssa Raghu, with a rendition of “Ain’t It Fun” by Paramore. The high-energy performance gets the judges very excited, although Luke Bryan and Katy admit the song choice wasn’t her best.

Alyssa is followed by Ryan Hammond, who performs a moving rendition of Lauren Daigle’s “You Say.” The judges are beyond impressed by Ryan’s powerful voice, but let him know that he could use a little work on commanding the stage. Raquel Trinidad performs next. She sings “Lovefool” by The Cardigans, and although she doesn’t blow the judges “out of the water,” she proves to them that there’s a very specific kind of artist she wants to be, which they praise her for.

Up next is Logan Johnson, who sings “Love Don’t Live Here Anymore” with his acoustic guitar. The judges admit the performance was a bit slow, and push him to really give it his all for the FULL performance in the future. Taking the stage next is Dimitrius Graham, who makes a bold move by singing Adele’s “Hello.” As always, the judges are very impressed by Dimitrius’ ability to hit insane notes with confidence.

Keep refreshing because we’ll be updating our recap all episode long!