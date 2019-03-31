‘World Of Dance’ Recap: [SPOILER] Wins Shocking Redemption Round & A Frontrunner Is Sent Home

Welcome back to ‘World Of Dance!’ Tonight we witnessed some insanely talented performance by the Junior Division acts!

For the first duel of the night on World Of Dance, contemporary duo Ellie and Ava, the second place act, chose crumpers Audrey and Mia to go against! Recall, the judges asked for more intensity from Ellie and Ava, and they revealed they chose to go against Audrey and Mia because they have the intensity they wish to achieve. The contemporary duo went first dancing with “Because of You,” as J.Lo sang along. Their routine was filled with emotion, talent and they even threw a burn of their own at their rivals. “It was beautiful!” the judges raved, but no one was ready for the shade Audrey and Mia threw during their performance. They brought it by enacting a kid and her toy, and even threw tissues at their competitors. “It was kind of like grit versus grace, but both teams were really strong, this is going to be a tough one.” Jennifer Lopez said. Ellie and Ava received a 91.7 total from the judges, while Audrey and Mia received a 90. This puts Ellie and Ava through to The Cut, but they have a really high score that put them in a good spot for Redemption Round!

Ballerina Kayla Mak chose to go against funk duo Funkanometry in the next duel. The boys went first rocking suspenders and top hats and started right off the bat with their tricks. Funkanometry added in their signature personality into the routine, but the choreo wasn’t necessarily challenging enough to compete. However, their act was filled with burns, like at the end when they dropped a pair of ballet slippers. “Take it easy on the lady!” Derek Hough said after their shady routine! The judges enjoyed Funkanometry’s performance and added that it impressed them and made them laugh! Kayla went next and she took the boys’ burns and threw it back in their faces with her insane talent and fierce routine. She even had her own burns in their as she danced in fiery red! “I have never seen battle ballet!” Ne-Yo exclaimed. J.Lo added that felt at times Kayla was a little uneasy in her balances, but she loved it overall. In the end, Funkanometry received a strong 91.7 and Kayla scored a 91, sending the boys to The Cuts and Kayla to the top of the Redemption board.

Next up, Ayden Eyikan chose to go against quartet Moving 4ward — all contemporary dancers! First up, Ayden impressed with a flip to kick off his routine and it appeared he took Derek’s advice to get more into the musicality of the choreo. “Amazing performance, baby,” J.Lo complimented. Derek mimicked her sentiments calling his work “fantastic.” “You dance like someone who has been dancing for 35 years,” Ne-Yo added. Moving 4Ward went next, dancing to the always-emotional Snow Patrol. They showed major improvements from their Qualifiers, getting a standing, screaming ovation from J.Lo! “You were dancing with your hearts open. You were in sync emotionally. It was just beautifully,” she said. “You annihilated that.” Ne-Yo loved the routine, but noted there were a few moments they weren’t as in sync as he would’ve liked them to be. After scores were locked in, Ayden received a 90.3 from the judges and Moving 4Ward impressed with a 93! The score sends Moving 4Ward to The Cut, and kicked Audrey and Mia out of the Redemption Round, and Ayden into their spot.

Julian and Charlize face off against trio The Trilogy in a default duel! The duo went first, showcasing Julian’s amazing choreo that didn’t get the best critique from Derek last time. Today, the two went for it with some seriously creative burns and synchronized choreo! “WOO!” Was all the judges could say following that performance. “I got goosies!” Derek screamed. “That was nuts!” J.Lo added. That is a tough act to follow, but The Trilogy showed up to battle with their gorgeous routine. They were incredibly on-time and in sync while also storytelling with their beautiful performance. “You guys were really soaring during that performance,” J.Lo complimented. “I need a little bit more,” Ne-Yo added in. In the end, Julian and Charlize scored a high 95.3! The Trilogy, however, scored a 90, which sadly wasn’t high enough to make it into the Redemption Round.

Season 1 finalist Evan Igo came to say hi to the judges before the final duel! Top scoring Lauren Yakima chose House Of Tap from the bottom of the board. House Of Tap went first and tried to impress Ne-Yo especially with their ability to dance with no music on and be completely in sync. “WOW, that’s how we work for it!” Ne-Yo, who notably is not into tap, yelled after the performance. “Ya’ll came out here and worked and made this a real duel!” he added. Lauren was in full attack mode when she came out to the stage, filling her incredible routine with epic burns and serious slayage. The judges were on their feet — like she warned, the puma is coming out. Lauren’s scores came first, with the judges giving her a 96, even better than the last time! House of Tap received a 91.3, securing themselves a shot at redemption and knocking Ayden out of the competition.

Looks like Kayla Mak and House of Tap will be competing in the Redemption Round. House of Tap brought the heat to Redemption to prove why they deserve to move forward to The Cuts. Kayla came up next with her insane flexibility and strong competitive spirit. “WOW!” Derek said coming up to his feet. In the end, the judges decided the winner of redemption is Kayla Mak! We’ll see her in The Cut round, joining the rest of the top 5!

Tune in next Sunday to World Of Dance at 8 PM ET on NBC!