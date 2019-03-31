Tristan Thompson received some, um, alternative ‘encouragement’ while shooting some shots at a Cavaliers game in Los Angeles.

While attempting to score some foul shots in a Cleveland Cavaliers game against the Los Angeles Clippers at the Staples Center on March 30, Tristan Thompson, 28, received some cheering – but fans weren’t exactly cheering him on. After Tristan missed his first foul shot, fans in the crowd began screaming, “Khloé, Khloé…” in support of Tristan’s ex-girlfriend, 34-year-old Khloé Kardashian, before Tristan attempted his second shot.

The “encouraging” cheers looked like they didn’t exactly help Tristan – he missed his second foul shot, as well. That likely makes sense – being reminded of your 10-month-old daughter True’s mother that you cheated on probably wasn’t the most positive thing to think about while trying to focus on basketball.

The crowd cheering on Khloé may have actually been good luck for the Los Angeles team, actually – the Clippers won the home game against the Cavs, 132-108. Tristan, who plays the center position, scored 10 points in the game. Teammate Jordan Clarkson scored the most, with 26 points total from him.

The supportive cheers for Khloé came after Tristan was caught in a scandal, due to kissing her 21-year-old sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods, also 21, at a party in Los Angeles on Feb. 17. Khloé and Tristan had weathered cheating scandals together before when videos surfaced of Tristan kissing other women before their daughter True was born, but Khloé had had enough with his behavior and ended their relationship.

The Kardashian star has since posted on social media revealing how she has felt about the situation, but teasers for season 16 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians have shown Khloé crying about the scandal. We’re glad that at least Khloé has ended the relationship that appeared to be no good for her, and we know that we’ll definitely be cheering her on in the future, too.