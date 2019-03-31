Teresa Giudice & The Kids Are Trying To ‘Get Prepared’ For Joe’s Possible Deportation

Joe Gorga talked with HL EXCLUSIVELY about how his sister Teresa Giudice & their kids are doing as Joe Giudice’s potential deportation looms ahead.

Teresa Giudice‘s kids are feeling “worse than ever” about their father Joe Giudice‘s anticipated deportation. In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, Joe Gorga, 39, told us how Teresa and her daughters Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10, are doing now that Joe Giudice is being moved to another facility in western Pennsylvania while awaiting his fate for his deportation appeal in ICE custody. “I think they’re worse than ever, ’cause he’s in a really bad spot,” Gorga told us. “He doesn’t want to be there. It’s worse than where he was. So, they’re all really worried about him. And now it’s down to the wire, when he was away, he was doing his time. Okay, you’re just going day by day, but now, any day now, it could be like you’re done. See ya later.”

When it comes down to what will happen next for their father, Joe and Teresa’s daughters are trying to ready themselves mentally. “They’re trying to get prepared,” Joe, who also told us he’s been spoken with Joe Giudice since he’s been in ICE custody, went on to tell us. “Life is gonna change. It’s their day. They want their dad around. They’re doing alright. She’s just been working a lot. But they need stability. They need their father around, she needs her… they need their family back. So they can move on in life.”

And when asked how essentially being a single mom for the last few years has prepared Teresa for this upcoming transition, Joe answered, “Yeah she’s doing it. She’s strong, but she’s weak. She has her moments. She has to stay strong for her family, for her children. But she puts up a front. She has a lot of moments that she doesn’t speak about.”