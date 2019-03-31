Taylor Swift Wears Ring With Joe Alwyn’s Initials At ‘Cats’ Wrap Party & Fans Are Freaking Out

Taylor Swift posed for a pic at the wrap party for her upcoming film ‘Cats’ on Mar. 30, and fans excitingly noticed she was wearing a ring that appeared to have the letters of her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn’s initials on it.

Dancer Eric Underwood, a fellow cast member of Taylor Swift in the highly anticipated film, Cats, took to Instagram on Mar. 30 to share a photo of himself posing with the blonde beauty at the film’s wrap party, and fans couldn’t help but notice a very unique piece of jewelry she was wearing. In the snapshot, 29-year-old Taylor, who is wearing a leopard print outfit, can be seen smiling with Eric as she has one hand rested on his shoulder, and on the third finger of that hand, she’s flaunting a ring that appears to have the letters “JA”, the initials of her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, 28, on it. Although some fans claim the ring also looks like angel wings, most are convinced she’s flaunting a loving gesture toward the hunky man in her life.

“it’s not her angel ring ;) it’s a JA,” one follower gushed, in a comment for the pic. “Omg the ‘JA’ ring on her hand,” wrote another. “SHE HAS JOES INITIALS ON HER RING OML I LOVE THEM,” yet another enthusiastic comment read.

If Taylor is indeed supporting her beau by wearing a ring with his initials on it, it wouldn’t be the first time she chose jewelry as a way to showcase her love. The “New Year’s Day” crooner is known for wearing a necklace with the letter J on it as well, so although she tends to be private about her relationship, she definitely isn’t private about the pride she feels in having Joe as her boyfriend.

We’ll be on the lookout to see if Taylor sports the ring in any other upcoming pics! In the meantime, it’s great to see her celebrating her role as “Bombalurina” in the film version of the musical, Cats. The flick, which is directed by Tom Hooper, has a release date of Dec. 2019.