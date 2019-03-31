In this sketch, ‘SNL’ imagines what it’d be like if Discover card commercials took place in the same universe as the movie ‘Us.’

SNL managed to pull off a hilarious parody of Jordan Peele‘s Us during their Mar. 30 episode. In the sketch, Ego Nwodim and Kenan Thompson played a couple concerned about some suspicious activity on their Discover card account. While getting on the phone with a representative, Ego says, “With Discover card, you get to talk to a real life person that looks just like you.” How right she turned out to be, because on the other end was Ego’s “tethered” version of herself, offering some very creepy customer service in the raspiest voice possible (playing on the fact that Discover card commercials use one actor to play both parts). After the “tethered” version of Ego tells her doppelganger, “When you go on vacation, I sit in a cage.” The Normal Ego replies, “That sounds bad, I would not want to switch places with you.” Then, the “tethered” Ego replied, “Be careful.”

Another viral sketch from this season was the cold open of the Mar. 2 episode, which parodied R. Kelly‘s explosive interview with Gayle King. Kenan‘s Kelly, who sang at various times through the sketch, began by asking Leslie Jones‘ King to “please just call me, Fifty.” At one point in the sketch, Kenan pleaded, “I’m not the Devil, and even I was, you can’t think of one nice thing to say about the Devil?”

In another hilarious sketch from this season, Robert Kraft (portrayed by Beck Bennett) and Jussie Smollett (played by Chris Redd), pleaded their case to the cast of Shark Tank: Legal Edition, which included Michael Avenatti, Jeanine Pirro, Alan Dershowitz, Rudy Giuliani and jingle-based attorneys Cellino and Barnes. While Bennett’s Kraft described himself as the “only person to take a private jet straight to a $59 handjob,” Redd started by saying that he was “just attacked outside the studio by Donald Trump himself.”

SNL‘s host next week will be none other than Jon Snow himself, Kit Harington, who will be joined by musical guest Sara Bareilles.